End of recruitment break has caught up with football programs | Mizzou Football

Minnesota’s PJ Fleck spoke to many coaches nationwide last December when he noted that he still hadn’t shaken hands with about half of the prospects about to sign his program.
Those days are finally coming to an end.
The NCAA has lifted the recruitment dead period in effect since March 13, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA returned to its usual recruiting calendar Tuesday, allowing prospects to meet coaches in person and coaches to conduct live evaluations of recruits.
That means programs across the country will make up for lost time.
It’s going to be crazy, said South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.
The change is a breath of fresh air for high school soccer players like Max Reese, a wide recipient of Fenwick High School in the Chicago suburbs. Reese has offers from Bowling Green and Northern Illinois, and he has attended both Mid-American Conference schools. But he was unable to meet the coaching staff of both programs during his visits due to: restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
Now he finally comes face to face with the coaches who have zoomed with him over the past year. This should give both the prospect and the staff a better idea of their interest in each other.
It’s like dating a girl online, Reese said. You don’t know what you’re really getting until you see them in person.
Ohio State Assistant Athletic Director for Player Staff Mark Pantoni uses a different analogy when discussing how difficult it was for prospects to evaluate schools based on virtual campus tours.
It’s cool to see the commercial of the pretty flashy car, but you won’t really know how cool it really is until you test drive it, said Pantoni. That’s what we were going to do. These kids are about to finally test drive the car after watching the commercial for so many months.
The staff of the college has prepared for this moment.
In the state of Ohio, Erin Dunston, director of campus recruiting, said the Buckeyes have 51 official visits scheduled for June. Pantoni said the annual total of official visits in the state of Ohio is normally between 40 and 50.
So this is pretty extraordinary, but not unexpected either, Pantoni said.
This month is especially important for players in states like California and Illinois, which didn’t have traditional fall seasons and instead played abbreviated programs in the spring. The prospects in states without fall seasons generally didn’t get as many opportunities to show what they can do on tape.
The advice I give my people is to go to as many camps as possible and get as much exposure in front of as many people as possible, said Jon Ellinghouse, the coach of the Sierra Canyon School in Carlsbad, California.
Ellinghouse said the restrictions imposed by the pandemic were not particularly expensive for players such as: Sierra Canyon Safety Kamari Ramsey, who is rated number 107 among the nations overall for 2022, according to composite recruitment site rankings compiled by 247Sports.
The players most hurt, according to Ellinghouse, are the potential late bloomers or lower prospects who needed the exposure they could have gotten from camps or spring assessments.
But even the best recruits welcome the long-awaited opportunity to visit the schools they’re considering, though the virtual tours offered by schools have proven helpful.
It’s hard to know how long someone can stay on Zoom, especially in the front of the (pandemic), Missouri recruiting coordinator Casey Woods said. No one knew what your attention span was, so we built visits in two or three parts. (We say), Hey, talk about this from 1 to 2, take a lunch break and come back and meet from 3-4 about this or whatever. Once we realized all our tolerance for doing those things, we realized what we could do.
But no virtual presentation could match the real thing. Washington State Recruiting Coordinator John Richardson acknowledged how difficult it has been over the past year to see prospects sign up at schools they would never have been able to attend in person.
It’s like taking a job somewhere and you have no idea what it looks like, what’s around, something like that, Richardson said.
Now they have a better idea of what exactly to expect.