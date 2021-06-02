Sources — Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge is seriously considering the future with the team

Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, is seriously considering his future with the franchise and could make a decision to resign, ESPN sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ainge will speak to media later Wednesday, a day after Boston’s disappointing season ended in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Brooklyn.

Ainge, 62, was the architect of Boston’s final title team, the 2008 team that included Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, and is the third longest-running active lead executive of any NBA franchise, trailing only longtime nemesis Pat Riley with the Miami Heat (1995) and Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs (1996).

The Celtics are heading into what will be a pivotal offseason for the franchise after Boston finished seventh in the Eastern Conference on the heels of reaching the conference finals three of the past four years. After years of surplus draft picks and the ability to make transfers in free agency, the Celtics are left without both this off-season.

Kemba Walker, the team’s highest-paid player, has two years and $73 million left on his deal, and he’s coming off a season that saw him miss 29 games — plus Boston’s last two playoff games — with knee problems. Marcus Smart, the emotional leader of the team, is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible for an extension. And Evan Fournier, who acquired Boston on the trade deadline after taking advantage of a significant portion of the trade exception created when Gordon Hayward left free agency last season, will be an unrestricted free agent.

Ainge came to Boston in 2003, in one of the first big decisions owner Wyc Grousbeck made after buying the team the previous fall. The move came about in an unusual way, with Ainge being hired at the center of the Celtics against the then New Jersey Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series that Boston would go on to lose.

“I didn’t feel like waiting until mid-June to see if he happened to be still available,” Grousbeck said at the time.

It turned out to be a decision Grousbeck wouldn’t regret, as Ainge landed the deals for Garnett and Allen in the summer of 2007, leading the Celtics to their first title in more than 20 years in 2008, before signing Garnett and Pierce. sent. to the Brooklyn Nets for a slew of future draft picks in 2013 — a haul that eventually grew into the cornerstones of the current squad, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

In his 18 years with the Celtics, Ainge has hired just two coaches: Doc Rivers, whom he hired in 2004, after his first season as manager, before shocking the basketball world by hiring then-Butler University coach Brad Stevens, who played Rivers. replaced after he went on to coach the LA Clippers in 2013 and remains the coach today.

But despite the success the Celtics have had in recent seasons, including reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2017, ’18 and ’20, it has been a tumultuous run for the franchise. Ainge was criticized for going on with Isaiah Thomas in the blockbuster deal that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston during the 2017 off-season. While no one questioned the move from a talent standpoint, Thomas had played injured in the playoffs and helped the Celtics make it to the conference finals, and the move revived the old name “Trader Danny” that Ainge got after swapping a previous franchise favorite, Antoine Walker, over a decade earlier.

Ironically, the other criticism Ainge had received in recent seasons was that he had been too stingy in his willingness to make deals. Rather than offer one of the draft picks or young players he’d gathered to get win-now talent for one of a range of stars that became available, including Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Ainge chose instead to pat .

The only time Ainge pulled the trigger on such a deal was to bring in Irving – and it backfired, as he was injured in the 2018 play-offs before the team’s 2019 version imploded in the semi-finals. Eastern Conference finals, and Irving left for the Nets later that summer.

Irving was just one of many players in recent seasons to leave without immediate help to come back – a list that includes Al Horford, Hayward and Marcus Morris, a talent that put Boston in the position it was in this season, when a top-heavy roster failed to sustain success as injuries and attacks from COVID-19 hit the Celtics this season, as Boston stumbled to seventh tier in the East before losing to the Nets with three protagonists – Brown, Walker and Robert Williams – sitting out with injuries.

Even if they were whole, however, the Celtics were clearly a step lower than the three teams — the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets and Milwaukee Bucks — that topped the conference all season.