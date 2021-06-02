



Image Source: GETTY IMAGES Cricket players from Australia to help India Covid-19 through gaming Australia’s top cricketers will showcase their gaming skills on Thursday as they try to raise $100,000 for Covid-19 relief in India. The money raised will go to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. The likes of pace bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon will be seen live talking cricket and playing video games. The initiative is the brainchild of domestic cricketer Josh Lalor. From 5pm AEST (12.30pm Indian time) on Thursday evening until 5am AEST (12.30pm Indian time) the following morning, Lalor will be joined by a large number of cricketers. Moises Henriques, female cricketer Alyssa Healy and South African Rilee Rossouw are among other cricketers participating in the initiative. “The nice thing about it is a few guys do what they do in their spare time, which the public doesn’t get to see much of,” Lalor told cricket.com.au. “We see Pat Cummins doing what he does on the cricket pitch, but he’s one of the worst (video game) players you can play with! That’s fair enough, because he’s busy with other things in cricket,” added Lalor. Lalor, 33, said the aim will not only be to play games, but also to talk a little about cricket. “The idea is to play games but also talk a bit of cricket. It will be a fun way to hang out with these guys and see a different side,” he added. The 12-hour show will also feature an interview from the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley. The Covid-19 pandemic has made online gaming popular with most people who are forced to spend time indoors. India is experiencing a second wave of pandemic that has cost tens of thousands of lives and also forced the suspension of the 2021 Indian Premier League last month. Australian cricket has so far raised more than $280,000 as part of UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, cricket.com.au said.







