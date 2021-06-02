2021 Oklahoma Football Countdown to Kick-off | 95 days! Isaiah Thomas





Welcome back to another episode in our 2021 Countdown to Kickoff! In 95 days, the Oklahoma Sooners will open the upcoming college football season in New Orleans against the Tulane Green Wave. Speaking of 95, the player currently rocking this song has developed into quite the difference maker. I’m talking about redshirt senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas. Hailing from Memorial High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thomas signed with Oklahoma as a four-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. After his freshman year on campus, he saw his playing time gradually increase over the next two seasons. In 2020, the seasoned defender finally broke through and became the caliber of the player his coaches and the fans knew he could become when he first arrived in Normandy. Weighing in at 65,262 pounds, IT routinely carried out offensive lines with his aggressive pursuit around the rim, and his combination of speed and balance has made him one of the Sooners’ fastest performers. Over three seasons of play, Isaiah Thomas has recorded 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles-for-loss, 32 tackles in total, forced one fumble and recovered two more. For his strong junior campaign, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. After blowing out the Florida Gators in the 2020 cotton bowl Classic, IT said so itself. Stay tuned, it’s going to be a movie. Yall heard the man. Get your popcorn ready. Now look at the days we’ve missed since our last countdown! 96 days! LaRon Stokes Senior DE LaRon Stokes has opted to take advantage of the rule that will allow all players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, which is great news for an Oklahoma D-line expected to be one of the best units in the nation will be this fall. With the 2019 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year back in the fold, the depth of OUs up front is so much more talented. Add to that the career totals of 27 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and half a sack, and that talent is also highly experienced. 97 days! Joe Mixon returns kick-off at 97 yards against Ohio State In 2016, the Ohio State Buckeyes walked into the Palace on the Prairie and took off with a win, but not before RB Joe Mixon made a 97-foot kickoff return in the first quarter. At least that’s what record books show, because anyone who remembers this piece will remember the star clearly letting go of the ball before it broke the plane. Well, at least it made no difference to the outcome, and the following year the Sooners retaliated in Columbus. 98 days! Tre Norwood returns five INTs for 98 yards in 2020 Before he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft 2021DB Tre Norwood led Oklahoma with five interceptions in 2020. In all, he returned those INTs for a combined 98 yards, including this 45-yard pick six against Florida’s Kyle Trask. Follow up Crimson & Cream Machine Twitter!







