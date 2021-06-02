The Day – HS roundup: old Lyme girls reach semifinals of class S tennis





Old Lyme — Undefeated Old Lyme is very much alive and in the semifinals of the CIAC Class S Girls Tennis Tournament. The top seeded Wildcats improved to 18-0 by sending Shoreline Conference rival Morgan School, the eighth seed, 7-0 into a quarterfinal on Tuesday. Old Lyme hosts No. 4 Holy Cross, a 7-0 winner at No. 5 Abbott Tech, in Wednesday’s Semi-Finals at 3 p.m. The Wildcats did not lose a set against Morgan, taking singles victories over Abigail Sicuranza (6-2, 6-2), Callie Bass (6-1, 6-1), San Tan (6-0, 6-0) and Live Bass (6-0, 6-0), and double wins from the teams of Lauren Wallace-Alexis Fenton (6-1, 6-0), Fiona Hufford-Izzy Reynolds (6-4, 7-5) and Sophia Ortoleva-Elaina Morosky (6-4, 6-3). tennis boys • East Lyme fourth seed won a couple of matches to reach the Class M semi-finals. The Vikings defeated No. 13 EO Smith 6-1 in the first round, then came back to defeat No. 5 Ellington 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Next up for East Lyme (16-0) is a home game against No. 17 Notre Dame of West Haven Lacrosse for girls • Dani Bruno scored seven goals as top-ranked East Lyme, the 2019 Class M champions, opened the 2021 tournament with a 17-2 win over No. 17 Brookfield. Nancy Alden scored four goals for the Vikings (15-0) who host Pomperaug’s No. 9 in Friday’s quarter-finals at 5 p.m., while Nancy Alden scored four, Ryan Nagle two goals and an assist, Sydney Sager a goal and two assists, Izzy Mazzi, Abbie Belleville and Meg Nagle each scored a goal, and Izzy Pazzaglia had two assists. • Rita Sefransky had five goals and four assists, including her 100th career goal when Fitch finished in fifth place with a 22-6 win over No. 12 Suffield in the first round of Class M. The Falcons (13-3) visit no. 4 Barlow, a 23-3 winner of Berlin, in Friday’s quarter-finals in Redding at 5 p.m. Bridget O’Leary added four goals and five assists for Fitch, while Sophia Clang four goals and four assists, Madison Corbiel scored four goals, Nora Casey scored twice and Jessica Russo had two assists. • Elle Thompson had four goals and an assist to help No. 10 Stonington beat No. 7 Montville 15-5 in the first round of Class M. Ivy Goodman added three goals and an assist, Katherine Glenn had two goals and two assists, Rachel Sabbadini had two goals and one assist, Gabriella Dimock scored twice and Lauren Goebel had three assists for the Bears (10-5), who are currently ranked No. 2 Ellington in Friday’s quarter-finals at 5pm Lily Tomczik scored three goals and Maddie Gould two for the Indians, who finish 12-6. lacrosse for boys • The day made a mistake in hosting the Eastern Connecticut Conference lacrosse scholar-athlete and sportsmanship award winners on Sunday, May 30. Following is the corrected version (the lists have also been corrected on theday.com): division I — Scholar-athlete: Connor Daugherity (East Lyme), James Deichler (Fitch), Matthew Langley (NFA), Xander Stringer (Waterford), Ethan Bove (Woodstock); Sportsmanship: Wesley Williamson (East Lyme), Evan Hicks (Fitch), Andrew Sechen (NFA), Oliver Searle (Waterford), Gabe Geyer (Woodstock). Division II — Scholar-athlete: Kellen Paparella (Bacon), Seth Hurt (Ledyard/Griswold), Ayden Frechette (Montville), Cameron Gouveia (St. Bernard/Wheeler), Jake Flynn (Stonington); Sportsmanship: Owen Mocksfield (Bacon), Wyatt Crawford (Ledyard/Griswold), Gavin LaJeunesse (Montville), Charlie Niles (St. Bernard/Wheeler), Aidan Davies (Stonington). HS boys golf • Montville ended the regular season with a 6-1 win over Wheeler/Ledyard in an ECC Division I game at Norwich Golf Club. Montville’s Cameron Dececco shot a 46 to earn medals for the Indians (11-8, 7-6), who also took wins from Morgun Whittaker, Tyler Radford and Liam Cook. Cameron Conway shot a 48 to win his match for the Lions (4-10, 4-9). • Haddam-Killingworth defeated Old Lyme 196-201 in a Shoreline Conference game. Old Lyme’s Gavin Porter and HK’s Andrew Fleig split the medal winners at 46. Pat Flanagan shot a 48 for Old Lyme (8-7).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos