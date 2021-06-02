Sports
Is Michigan hockey star Owen Power in the future of Detroit Red Wings? Answer coming tonight
The Detroit red wings should know shortly after 7pm Wednesday whether their rebuilding might get a huge boost.
That’s when the NHL draw lottery will be performed, with 16 teams competing for a chance to name the first name during the virtual event on July 23. Michigan defender Owen Power, who currently plays for Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Latvia, is expected to be the first overall pick.
The Wings have a 7.6% chance of making the first pick. Their record of 19-27-10 was fifth worst in the final standings, but expansion Seattle automatically came in third worst odds, at 10.3%.
The buffalo Sabers have the best odds at 16.6%.
The Wings have been pushed back four years in a row by the lottery. In 2017, the year their 25-season playoff streak ended, they were bumped from seventh worst record to ninth pick and were drafted to Michael Rasmussen. In 2018 they were bumped from fifth to sixth and were drafted for Filip Zadina. In 2019, the Wings went from fourth to sixth place. That was Steve Yzerman’s first draft since his appointment as general manager, and he selected defender Moritz Seider.
Then came the travesty that was the lottery of 2020. When the Wings lost to the Carolina Hurricanes March 10, it guaranteed the Wings to finish in last place. When the NHL suspended the season on March 12 due to the pandemic, the Wings (17-49-5) were the only team to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Their 39 points were 23 less than 30th place Ottawa.
Since the season was incomplete, the NHL decided to include the eight teams that emerged from the play-in round in the draft lottery, creating a scenario where the New York Rangers went from the playoff bubble to first overall pick. The Wings were bumped to fourth, leaving Yzerman cooking.
Everything I say will be selfish, he said when the first phase of the 2020 lottery was held last June.
yzerman used the pick on striker Lucas Raymond.
The Wings have a 15.4% chance of finishing in the top two. They cannot choose a third, fourth or fifth. They have a 30% chance of choosing the sixth, a 43.8% chance of choosing the seventh, and a 10.9% chance of choosing the eighth, which is the last they can pick.
Chances are …
The odds for // the No. 1 pick // first lottery draw are as follows:
1. buffalo Sabers, 16.6%
2. Anaheim Ducks, 12.1%
3. Seattle Cracking, 10.3%
4. New Jersey Devils, 10.3%
5. Columbus Blue jackets, 8.5%
6. Detroit Red wings, 7.6%
7. San Jose Sharks, 6.7%;
8. The Angels Kings, 5.8%
9. Vancouver Canucks, 5.4%
10. Ottawa Senators, 4.5%
11. Arizona Coyotes, 3.1%
12. Chicago Black Hawks, 2.7%
13. Calgary Flames, 2.2%
14. Philadelphia flyers, 1.8%
15. Dallas Stars, 1.4%
16. New York Rangers, 1.0%
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NHL Draw Lottery: Do Detroit Red Wings Get Owen Power From Michigan?
