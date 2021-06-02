‘It’s been crazy’ – Cricket fans unexpected 14-month stay in Sri Lanka comes to an end

A cricket fan famous for being England’s sole supporter on the team’s tour of Sri Lanka is finally returning home after an unexpected 14-month stay in the country – and hopes to be sidelined again later this month ​when they play at home.

ob Lewis, 37, arrived in March last year and when he learned that the England tour had been canceled due to the coronavirus, he decided to stay rather than go home.

He was finally rewarded for his perseverance when the exhibition games were played in Galle in January and he could watch from the 16th-century fortress of the city.

His display of loyalty earned him praise from Captain Joe Root, who called him to thank him for the support.

Now, after 14 months of what should have been a four week journey, Lewis is finally heading back to the UK, with a flight booked for Wednesday.

Rob Lewis is pictured in Horton Plains National Park, Sri Lanka.

“I never thought I would stay an extra thirteen months,” he said. “It’s been crazy.”

Lewis – also known by the name of his alter ego DJ Randy Caddick – rose to fame for being England’s only fan at the Test matches in Galle, which banned supporters in the ground and prevented travel from the UK.

His one-man renditions of Jerusalem were heard on TV coverage and he received applause from the players at the end of the second Test, as well as a personal phone call from Root, who also saluted Lewis after a double century in the first Test.

“That last day of the second test, I didn’t stop singing. The team that came to clap and have a beer with the Sri Lanka coaches after the game was just the happiest day that I will never forget,” he said. .

As the only fan in Sri Lanka, Lewis became a correspondent for England’s fan group the Barmy Army during the exhibition games.

He produced online match summaries called Randy’s Report – a nod to his DJ name which he took in honor of former England bowler Andy Caddick.

The stage name even earned Lewis – a web designer from Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey – his own beer.

Lewis said: “Chris at the Barmy Army had his buddy who runs a brewery do the Randy Caddick IPA, which was again just hilarious.

Rob Lewis runs a hot half marathon in Sri Lanka

“All my friends bought them at home, which was quite heartwarming, to be honest.

“I hope one of my friends saved one and I’ll come back to enjoy the taste.”

Since his moment in the spotlight, Lewis has continued his adventures on the island, including climbing Adam’s Peak with Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower.

“I’ve done it before so he followed me and I went the wrong way when we left at 3am so he wasn’t too happy about that,” said Lewis.

“But in the end we got there.”

Rob Lewis on a visit to Kandy, Sri Lanka.

He also completed a so-called hot half marathon in 30°C temperatures, continued his burgeoning DJ career, and had to receive a series of rabies shots after being bitten by a dog.

Now that he’s finally going home, he admitted it feels “a little weird.”

“It’s been normal business for so long, it’s been normal business for me to live in Sri Lanka for a while and then get home pretty soon after that,” he said.

Lewis hopes to be out of quarantine in time to make it to England’s second test against New Zealand in Edgbaston, which kicks off next week.