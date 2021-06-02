Campbell joins Duke Football program







american football

6/1/2021 6:00 PM

DURHAMDuke head coachDavid Cutcliffeannounced on Tuesday that linebackerColby Campbellhas signed a financial aid agreement to attend the institution and participate in the Blue Devil football program. Campbell will enroll at Duke in August 2021 after graduating from Presbyterian College with a degree in biology. A four-year letter winner, Campbell amassed 355 tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, four fumbles, two caused fumbles and one interception in 40 games for the Blue Hose. His 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 355 tackles rank first, tie for first and second in the Presbyterian record book. game record 25 stops in a home win over Davidson. Campbell, a unanimous First Team All-Pioneer Football League roster in 2021, earned All-America honors fromTheAssociated Press,FCS Athletic Directors Association,Performance stats,AFCAFCS coachesandAthlon Sports. He was also a finalist for the 2020-21Performance statsFCS Buck Buchanan Award. Born in Montmorenci, SC, Campbell graduated from South Aiken High School in 2017, where he was named CSRA Player of the Year, the AAAA Defensive Player of the Year by theHigh school sports reportand garnered recognition by all states. #Good week

