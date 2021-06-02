Robert Morris president leaves little hope of saving hockey programs

As men and women ice hockey players at Robert Morris hoped to hear a change of heart from university president Dr. Chris Howard, they didn’t get a Tuesday.

During his first public Q&A session with media members since the school’s decision to scrap those programs last week, Howard stuck to his previous statements that RMU had to scrap those programs due to “strategic, operational and financial decisions.”

“We have no specific plans to bring the programs back,” Howard said during a video conference.

Howard called ice hockey the school’s “most expensive DI sport,” blamed $1 million in spending (total for both teams) per season, the Island Sports Center’s location and needs for upgrades, limited ticket sales and donations, and an inability to offset costs through conference payouts and television revenues.

“As painful as it is to end the ice hockey programs at RMU, we had little choice,” Howard said.

Supporters of the program have disputed that idea.

While the video conference was taking place, Black Bear Sports’ Murry Gunty spoke renewed its offer to purchase or re-rent Island Sports Center at a team-friendly rate for the Colonials programs.

There also have have been reports of the Penguins maybe they’re working with Robert Morris on an expansion of their Cranberry facility. But Howard downplayed the idea that such strategies would work because of the greater distance from campus and the need to fund the program for the long term.

Howard said any plan the school devised to keep the teams afloat would cost between “$5 million and $30 million” to fund the programs long-term with facility upgrades.

like he did in a press release When the school announced the dissolution of the programs on Wednesday, Howard spoke positively about the state of the university’s financial future while also bemoaning the weight of the hockey teams’ operating costs.

That has led to two repeated questions from the student-athletes who have lost their teams: where is the money going and why are we making this decision so late in the calendar? Neither team has played since March 16.

Howard’s answers probably won’t win over those asking the questions.

“The timing is never right,” Howard said. “There is disappointment and frustration when the decision is made.”

Due to relaxed rules due to lost seasons during the coronavirus pandemic, the transfer portal is lagging behind players in all sports looking for a better chance. That was before the RMU hockey players who have no chance of playing for their current university had to dive in too.

Howard said repeatedly that all scholarships for current players would be honored at a “full-ride” level. That can turn out to be expensive.

Athletics department sources say 55 student athletes will be affected between the two teams. There are only 18 grants per team which are often partially distributed across the roster.

A quote from a @RMUWHockey/@RMUMHockey player (editing names, here) to Chris Howard: “You say you know our pain. For you, I really hope not…and I really don’t think so.” #SaveRMUHockey — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) June 2, 2021

In terms of where the money is going, Howard said “it’s not an exact number,” but indicated it would likely be “distributed” through student grants and salary to staff and faculty.

Finally, amid concerns about how the decision was voted on by the board of trustees, Howard said a “straw poll” had been conducted and a “consensus” had been reached. But a formal vote was never held.

It is unclear how many board members disagreed. Steelers CEO Kevin Colbert, a Robert Morris graduate, decided to resign from the board after the decision was made.