Mobile livescore – FlashScore.mobi football scores





ANDORRA: Primera Divisi – Relegation 20:30Carriages – La Massana -: – AUSTRALIA: A-League 11:05Brisbane Roar – Perth Glory 2:1 BENIN: Ligue 1 – Championship Group 17:00ASOS Damissa -: –

17:00Buffalo du Borgou – AS Cotonou -: –

17:00Dragons – FC Loto -: –

17:00Eternel – Bembereke -:-

17:00Hodio – Ayema -: – BRAZIL: Serie B 00:00Operator – Guarani 2:5 BRAZIL: Roraimense Championship – Second Leg – Play Offs 01:15GAS – Sao Raimundo RR 0:1 BRAZIL: Brazil Cup 00:00Cianorte – Santos 0:2

2:30 amGood view – Basque 0: 1

2:30 amJuly Sports – Sao Paulo 3:2

21:30Chapecoense SC – ABC -:-

21:30Gremio – Brazil -:-

00:00Fortaleza, ceara -:-

00:00Remo – Atlético-MG -:- BRAZIL: Brasileiro Women 8:00 pmBahia W – Avai Kindermann W -: –

8:00 pmBotafogo RJ W – Sao Jose W -:-

8:00 pmGremio W – Napoli W -: –

10 p.m.Cruise W – Flamengo W -:- CHILE: First B 00:00Coquimbo – Copiapo 0:0

2:30 amRangers – D. Puerto Montt 0:0 CROATI: 3. HNL East 18:00Marsonia – Sloga NG -: – DR CONGO: Call 1 4:30 PMBlessing – Lubumbashi Sports -:- ECUADOR: Series B 02:00Guayaquil SC – Ind. Juniors 1: 2

10 p.m.Gualaceo – Chacaritas -:-

10 p.m.Santo Domingo – Cumbaya -:- EUROPE: Premier League (Crimea) 4:00 pmGvardeyets – TSK Simferopol 1:0

17:00Ocean Kerch – Kyzyltash 1:0

17:00SKCHF Sevastopol – Yevpatoria 2:1

67′Krymteplytsia – Main 0:0 FINLAND: Kakkonen Group B 17:30GrIFK – VJS 1:0

17:30PostponedPIF Pargas – EPS -: – GREECE: Football League 4:00 pmKavala – Thesprotus 1:1

4:00 pmRhodes – Aspropyrgos Enosis 1:0

4:00 pmSantorini – Kallithea 1:0 GREECE: Gamma Ethniki – Group 5 4:00 pmAcheron Kanalaki – Preveza -: –

4:00 pmAmvrakikos Loutrou – Agios Matthaios -: –

4:00 pmLefkimmi – Panagriniakos -: –

4:00 pmM. Alexandros Kastorias – Thyella Katsikas -: –

4:00 pmMesolongi AE – Asteras Kalirachis -: –

4:00 pmThyella Monastirakiou – Anagennisi Arta -: –

4:00 pmTilikratis L. – Kerkyra -: – GREECE: Gamma Ethniki – Group 6 4:00 pmAno Meras – Panionios -: –

4:00 pmEthnikos Piraeus – Charavgiakos -: –

4:00 pmIlioupoli – Proodeftiki -: –

4:00 pmMarko – Aittitos Spata -: –

4:00 pmMoschato – Pannaxiakos -: – GUINEA: Call 1 4:30 PMSatellite – Kaloum Star -:- IRAN: Division 1 3:15 pmAstara – Pars Janoobi Jam 2:1

16:35Mes Kerman – Esteghlal Molasani 3: 2

88′Navad Urmia – Qashqai Shiraz 1:0

46′Esteghlal Khuzestan – Kheybar Khorramabad 0:0 ISRAELL: State Cup 7:30 PMMaccabi Tel Aviv – Hapoel Tel Aviv -:- ITALY: Serie C – Promotion – Play Offs 4:30 PMAlessandria – Feralpi Salo 1: 0

17:30Catanzaro – AlbinoLeffe 0: 1

90+’Padua – Renate 1:3

90+’Sudtirol – Avellino 0:0 ITALY: Serie D – Group A 4:00 pmFolgore Caratese – Sanremese 0:0

4:00 pmGozzano – Bra 3:1 ITALY: Serie D – Group B 4:00 pmTritium – Ciserano-Bergamo 1:0 ITALY: Serie D – Group D 4:00 pmCorreggese – Fiorenzuola 4:4 ITALY: Serie D – Group E 4:00 pmTrastevere Calcio – ACN Siena 2: 2 ITALY: Serie D – Group F 4:00 pmPostponedASD Pineto Calcio – Castelnuovo Vomano -: –

4:00 pmPostponedVastogirardi – Castelnuovo Vomano -: – ITALY: Serie D – Group G 4:00 pmLatina – Muravera 3: 0

4:00 pmFish Artena – Arzachena 2: 2 ITALY: Serie D – Group I 4:00 pmBiancavilla – Saint Luke 3: 2

4:00 pmCittanovese – Dattilo 0: 1

4:00 pmSanta Maria Cilento – Makes 3:0 JAPAN: J1 League 12:00 o’clockShonan Bellmare — Gamba Osaka 0:0

12:00 o’clockYokohama FC –Kawasaki Frontal 0:2 JAPAN: YBC Levain Cup – Play Offs 12:00 o’clockShimizu S-Pulse –Kashima Antler 0:1 KENYA: Premier League 14:00PostponedKariobangi Sharks – Vihiga United -:-

14:00PostponedNzoia Sugar – Kakamega Homeboyz -:-

14:00PostponedSofapaka – Post Rangers -: –

14:00PostponedTusker – Leopards -:-

14:00PostponedWestern Stima – Defensive Stars -: – LESOTHO: Premier League 11:00 a.m.PostponedKick4Life – Matlama -: –

14:00PostponedLCS – Mazenod -:-

14:00Linare – Sefotha-Fotha -: –

14:00Manonyane – CCX -:- LIBI: Premier League 4:00 pmAl Ahly Benghazi – Ngom Ajdabiya -:-

4:00 pmAl Madina – Asswehly -:-

4:00 pmRafeeq – Olympic Azzaweya -:- NIGERIA: NPFL 17:00Enyimba – Lobi Stars 2:1 NIGERIA: NNL 17:00PostponedApex Krane – Gateway Utd. -:-

17:00PostponedCrown FC – Joy Cometh -:-

17:00PostponedIbom Youth – Abia Comets -:-

17:00PostponedJ’Atete – Bendel -: –

17:00PostponedA rocket – Bayelsa -:-

17:00PostponedRemo Stars – Sacred Arrows -:- NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA: World Cup – Qualification – First Stage 21:00Dominica – Anguilla -: –

23:00Montserrat – US Virgin Islands -:-

23:30Cuba – British Virgin Islands -:-

00:00Cayman Islands – Aruba -:- NORTHERN IRELAND: Premiership Women 20:45Derry City W – Crusaders W -:-

20:45Glentoran W – Sion Swifts W -:-

20:45Linfield W – Cliftonville W -:- NORWAY: The OBOS League 17:00Ranheim – Start 1: 1 NORWAY: Topserien Women 23′LSK Women’s W – Lightning W 0:1 POLAND: III Liga – Group II – Championship Group 17:00Przodkowo – Starogard Gdanski 0:2

69′Pogon Szczecin II – Swit Skolwin 0: 1 POLAND: III Liga – Group II – Relegation Group 17:00Gryf Wejherowo – Chemik Police 0:0

17:00Gwardia Koszalin – Gornik Konin 0: 1

17:00Kleczew – Unia Swarzedz 1:2 POLAND: III Liga – Group III 17:00Zaglebie 2 – Nysa 3:1

66′Gornik Z. 2 – Goczalkowice Zdroj 2: 0

67′Polonia Bytom – Bielsko-Biala 1-0

63′Polonia Swidnica – Pawlowice 0:1

70′Ruch Chorzow – Legnica 2 3:0

67′Sleza Wroclaw – ROW Rybnik 0:2

64′Warta Gorzow – Gwarek Tarnowskie Gory 0-0 POLAND: III Liga – Group IV 1:00 pmKrakow 2 – Orleta Radzyn 2: 0

3:00 PMJutrzenka Giebultow – Siarka Tarnobrzeg 0: 1

17:00Avia Swidnik – LKS Lagow 5:1

17:00Hetman Zamosc – Wisloka Debica 2:5

17:00Korona Kielce 2 – Lewart Lubartow 1:0

17:00Ostrowiec wietokrzyski – Wiazownica 0:1

17:30Chelmianka Chelm – Podhale Nowy Targ 4:1

17:30Wolka Pelkinska – Sandomierz 2:0

65′S. Wola – Sokol Sieniawa 0:0 POLAND: Central Youth League 16:15Hutnik Krakow U18 – Arka Gdynia U18 3: 2 REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Ligue 1 3:00 PMPatronage Sainte-Anne – Nico-Nicoye -: –

17:00Kondzo – Railway workers -: – ROMANIA: Liga 1 – Relegation 64′FC Hermannstadt – Mioveni 1: 0 ROMANIA: Romanian Cup Women 4:30 PMHeniu Prundu Bargaului W – Vulpitele Galbene Roman W 8: 0

4:30 PMPiros Security W – Ol. Cluj W 0:3 RUSSIA: PFL – Group 1 1:00 pmYessentuki – Legion Dynamo 0:1

4:00 pmFK Anzi Makhackala – Mashuk 1:0

4:30 PMSKA Rostov – Biologist 3:1

4:30 PMSpartak Nalchik – Forte Taganrog 0:1

17:00Dinamo Stavropol – Tuapse 6:0

17:00Kholding – Krasnodar 3 1:2

17:30Chernomorets Novorossijsk – Maykop 5: 0 SIERRA LEONE: Premier League 6:15 pmAnti-drug strikers – Kallon -:-

20:45Old Edwardians – Sierra Leone Police -:- SLOVAKIA: Division C East 17:00Presov – Lipany -: –

17:00Spisska Nova Ves – Plavnica -: –

17:00Vranov – B. Nova Ves -: – SLOVAKIA: Division C Bratislava 17:30Russia – Raça -: – SLOVENI: First League – Relegation 8:00 pmCopper – NK Krka -: – SLOVENI: 3. SNL – West – Championship Group 17:00Ilirija – Sencur -: –

17:00Izola – Grosuplje 4: 1

17:00Ljubljana Svoboda – Fama Vipava -: – SLOVENI: 3. SNL – West – Relegation Group 17:00Tolmin – Skofja Loka 5:1

17:00Zagorje – Ziri 0:4

6:30 PMNK Adria – Sava Kranj -: – SOMALI: Nation Link Telecom Championship 2:30 PMMogadishu City – Jeenyo 2:1 SOUTH AFRICA: Premier League 17:00AmaZulu – Swallows 1:0

17:00Baroque – Orlando Pirates 1:2

17:00Flower Celtic – Mamelodi Sundowns 0:2

17:00Cape Town City – Black Leopards 3:1

17:00Kaizer Chiefs – Golden Arrows 3:2

17:00Stellenbosch – TS Galaxy 0:0

17:00Supersport Utd – Maritzburg Utd 2:0

17:00Tshakhuma – Chippa Utd. 0: 0 SPAIN: LaLiga2 – Promotion – Play Offs 21:00Girona – Almeria -: – SPAIN: Tercera Division – Group 4 – Relegation Group 7:30 PMTolosa FC – Santurtzi -: – SPAIN: Tercera Division – Group 5 – Relegation Group 7:45 PMIgualada – EU Figueres -: – SPAIN: Tercera Division – Group 7 – Relegation Group 8:00 pmVillanueva – Atletico Pinto -: – SPAIN: Tercera Division – Group 12 – Relegation Group 18:00Arucas – Atl. Victoria-:- SUDAN: Premier League 4:00 pmAl-Hilal Omdurman – Al-Ahly Merowe -:-

7 p.mAl-Merreikh – Hay al-Arab -:- SWEDEN: Division 1 – Sdra 23′Linköping City – Atvidaberg’s 1:1 SWEDEN: Division 2 – Vstra Gtaland 7 p.mOnsala – Varberg’s GIF -: – TAJIKISTAN: Vysshaya Liga 2:30 PMCSKA Pomir Dushanbe – Ravshan 3:3

2:30 PMKhujand – Faizkand 1:0 TANZANIA: Premier League on the Continent 3:00 PMNamungo – Tanzania Prisons 1:1 TUNISIA: Tunisia Cup 4:00 pmCO Transports – Metlaoui 1:0

4:00 pmMonastir – Zarzis 1:0

4:00 pmSfaxien – Olympique Beja 1: 0

4:00 pmSlimane – African Club 1:2 URUGUAY: Primera Division – Apertura 23:00Penarol – Plaza Colonia -: – URUGUAY: Second Division 00:30Albion – CA Cerro 1:2

02:45Racing Montevideo – Uruguay Montevideo 1:0

17:15Central Esp. – Danubio 0: 0 USA: USL League One 01:30Fort Lauderdale – Forward Madison 2:2 USA: USL League Two 01:00North Carolina FC U23 – Virginia Beach 2:0

01:30Asheville City – Charlotte Independent. 2 1:1

01:30Bantams – Charlotte Eagles 3:2

01:30Malaga City – Boston Bolts 1:0

23:00New Jersey Copa – Long Island -:-

23:30Tampa Bay U23 – Miami City -:- USA: NISA – Spring Season 8:00 pmNew Amsterdam – California Utd. -:- VENEZUELA: Primera Division – First leg 23:00Metropolitanos – Atl. Venezuela -:- WORLD: Friendly international 1:00 pmAustralia U23 – Ireland U21 1:2

14:00CanceledTogo – Niger -: –

4:00 pmBelarus U19 – Azerbaijan U19 0:0

4:00 pmScotland U21 – Northern Ireland U21 1:2

17:00Bulgaria U19 – North Macedonia U19 1:0

17:00Vsetin – Czech Republic U18 0:3

66′Belarus – Azerbaijan 1:0

66′Bosnia & Herzegovina – Montenegro 0:0

23′Norway – Luxembourg 0:0

23′Turkey U21 – Ukraine U21 0:0

20:45Netherlands – Scotland -:-

20:45Romania – Georgia -:-

21:00England – Austria -:-

21:00Germany – Denmark -:-

21:05France – Wales -:- WORLD: Club Friendly 4:00 pmLevanger (Nor) – Rosenborg 2 (Nor) 7: 0

4:30 PMSkeid (Nor) – Stabaek (Nor) 2: 4

69′Rosice (June) – Tasovice (June) 2:0

74′Moldova (June) – Bohemians 1905 B (June) 2: 2

38′A XII-Auhof Center (Aut) – Red Star-Penzing (Aut) 0:1

23′Bruck Leitha (Aut) – Schwechat (Aut) 0:0

23′First Vienna (Aut) – Wiener Viktoria (Aut) 0:0

23′Gleisdorf (Aut) – Weinland Gamlitz (Aut) 0:0

23′Lendorf (Aut) – Villach (Aut) 0:0

23′Mannsworth (aut) – Mannersdorf (aut) 2:0

23′USK Anif (Aut) – Union Gurten (Aut) 0:1

8:00 pmTelfs (Aut) – Zams (Aut) -: – ZAMBIA: Super League 1:00 pmLusaka Dynamos – Green Buffalo FC 1:1

3:00 PMNAPSA Stars – Lumwana Rays 1:2

3:00 PMPostponedZanaco – Nkana -: –

FlashScore.mobi provides live football scores – mobile livescore. This mobile version has different parameters than the FlashScore.com website for technical reasons.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos