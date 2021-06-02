How Team Fully Embraced a New “Dog Mentality”

After a turbulent regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently looking to rewrite the story of their post-season woes.

With the league’s best overall record in the past two seasons, the Bucks suffered infamous back-to-back playoff collapses, which has hampered their image in the public eye. Entering their third season since ascending to legitimate title-fighting status, this team failed to replicate the same success the league was used to seeing.

With two games left in the regular season, the Bucks faced an interesting predicament. The Bucks were locked in the third seed of the Eastern Conference at the time and would face the Miami Heat in a game with huge standing implications.

Winning Milwaukee would almost guarantee they would face this Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Since this Miami squad knocked them out in the second round of last year’s playoffs, many felt they had to throw this game to avoid them.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently noted that there were discussions among members of the Bucks organization about whether they should. Those talks were short, however, as the Bucks unanimously chose to keep everyone in the lineup and play this regular season game against the Heat where all systems go.

The Bucks smothered Miami in that matchup, making crystal clear that they wanted to avenge last year’s defeat and face this Heat team again in the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks messaged their dominance over the Heat in their first round series

Other than a two-point win in overtime for the Bucks in Game 1, this series wasn’t close at all. Milwaukee settled their business with relatively little resistance in the next three games to complete the Miami series, casting out their playoff demons.

Yes, it’s hard to avoid these two teams looking quite different from when they met in the playoffs last season. Both rosters went through significant changes, and perhaps it was those changes that helped turn the tide with the end result this time around. Milwaukee’s additions from Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes, Bobby Portis and PJ Tucker flashed their genius throughout the series with their production on the floor to help this team to victory.

In addition to everything the Bucks have done on the field to improve this season, they have also adopted a new mindset of channeling these past failures. Ironically, one of the players who was seemingly a catalyst in implementing this mindset was Tucker, who was not on the list for those aforementioned playoff debacles.

Ever since he came on board through trade mid-season, Tucker has preached the importance of toughness and it has gotten his teammates all over him. Speaking to the media recently, the 36-year-old forward explained the team’s collective mentality as he and Bucks pursue an NBA championship. You can watch the full clip on the team’s official YouTube channel:

“Be dogs. That’s all we’re talking about. That’s all I ever talk about, we should be dogs. We erase the perception of us and what people thought in the past. We come out every night focused, not shying away from moments. I wasn’t there, Jrue wasn’t there, Bobby [wasn’t here], we have a bunch of new guys besides everyone who’s been here, but we’re just bringing that mentality. That’s what it’s about, we carry that mentality with us every game, every possession, every day.”

This toughness is something the team has been missing for the past two seasons. Tucker, Portis and Holiday have helped bring an edge and toughness to the fold for this team, which has proved impactful thus far. It was on full display during their first round with the Heat, and time will tell if he can make it through the entire playoffs.

This team believes they can beat anyone, and that will be put to the test as they have a gauntlet up their sleeve in trying to win their first championship in over five decades.