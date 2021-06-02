The Trojans want to have this particular problem





USC football is in a really weird place going into 2021, and the fanbase is in a very awkward position as a result. Fans want the Trojans to succeed, just as fans of any team want to thrive. That point needs no explanation. Still, most USC fans certainly believe that the long-term future of the program requires short-term pain. You know what we’re going to say: yes, the long-term good of USC football depends on this season being a failure so that Clay Helton can get his papers and the program can be rebuilt by someone worthy of the job. This is nothing you haven’t heard before. But what if – what if – the Trojans only lose once in the regular season, and that one loss is to Notre Dame? The Men of Troy would hold a perfect Pac-12 record with wins over BYU and San Jose State. Would that be enough to make it to the playoffs? David Cobb from CBS Sports seems to think so: This isn’t a guarantee that the Trojans will make it to the CFP, but if they don’t, none of the Pac-12 will. With San Jose State, Notre Dame, and BYU on the roll as non-conference enemies, this schedule is the perfect combination of accepting and forgiving. It is acceptable in the sense that the Trojans can be preferred in any game. But it’s forgiving in the sense that USC can lose a match and still get enough quality gains to warrant CFP consideration. The big question for USC in connection with the playoff is one that USC fans would absolutely love. The knock on the playoffs door is where this program should be regular in late November and early December. This is the default for the program, and it’s a suitable one. But while many fans may go into the season thinking “THIS IS THE YEAR!”, believing that the pieces will fall into place, very few USC fans have that thought process… and why should they? Besides this year’s very manageable schedule, what evidence is there to suggest that USC will even put itself in a position to make it to the playoff? Wouldn’t it be great if USC had to worry about whether a loss to Notre Dame knocked it out of the playoff? Wouldn’t it be great if USC wondered whether it would be enough to overcome Notre Dame’s defeat by making the nine Pac-12 games on the schedule (plus the league title) — and not in Oregon or Washington to play? It would be great if we got to that point later in 2021… but who would think the Trojans are likely to get there? More importantly, who would think USC can regularly insert itself into playoff talks under its current coaching staff? USC would like to have ‘trouble’ in the playoffs, but some problems can be avoided in 2021, proving that avoiding problems is not always a good thing.

