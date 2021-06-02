San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg pulls out of NFL, calls injuries





Nearly three years ago, Weston Richburg’s San Francisco 49ers made it the highest-paid center in NFL history. On Wednesday, Richburg’s time with the Niners came to an end when he announced his retirement from the NFL. Richburg had an injury-plagued stint with the 49ers that culminated in his absence throughout the 2020 season due to an ongoing shoulder injury and his ongoing efforts to recover from a torn right patellar tendon he sustained in week 14 of the 2019 season. “I consider myself extremely blessed to have played in this league and am so grateful for the experience of the past seven years,” Richburg said in a statement from the 49ers. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game and I’ve reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue playing and competing at a high level. I was able to play good football all over the country and was lucky to finish my career close with the biggest franchise in the sport.From head to toe, the 49ers organization is made up of some of the best men, women and athletes I’ve ever been.To be just a small part of an NFC championship and Super Bowl run is something I will never forget.” Weston Richburg started 28 games for the 49ers after signing with the team in 2018 but said his body no longer allows him to play at a high level, announcing his retirement. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire As it turned out, that week 14 game against the New Orleans Saints was the last game of Richburg’s 49ers hire. Richburg, who turns 30 on July 9, also recently had hip surgery. Richburg started 28 games in three seasons in San Francisco. After four years with the New York Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Richburg signed a $47.5 million five-year contract with the 49ers in the opening days of 2018 free agency. The Niners reworked that deal during the 2019 season to save some cap space, leaving Richburg with a planned cap surcharge of nearly $11.5 million in 2021. Since Richburg retired after June 1, the Niners can split the $7 million in remaining dead money evenly across the cap in 2021 and 2022. They will save $1,075 million in cap space for 2021 upon Richburg’s retirement. “Weston was someone who made not just our offense, but our entire team better,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in the statement. “He set an example through his detailed approach and the hardness with which he played the game. He was a great player for our organization and will be missed both on the pitch and in the dressing room.” The 49ers signed Alex Mack in free agency to take over the duties of the start center.

