PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Dhaka T20





PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury update of Dhaka T20 match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club. They will play against each other for the second time this season in the Dhaka T20. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Details: the 9this match of the Dhaka T20 will Prime Bank Cricket Club face Shinepukur Cricket Club on 2nd June at Shere Bangla National Stadium. This game starts at 5:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the CricketAddictor website. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Example: Prime Bank Cricket Club will face Shinepukur Cricket Club for the second time in this season’s ninth match of the Dhaka T20. Prime Bank National Cricket Club currently tops this season’s Dhaka T20 points list, while Shinepukur Cricket Club is currently in ninth position on the points list. Prime Bank National Cricket Club played two matches in this season of the Dhaka T20 where they won one match, while Shinepukur Cricket Club also played two matches in this season where they couldn’t win a single match. The last time they played against each other this season, the game was canceled due to rain. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 33C on match day with a humidity of 37% and a wind speed of 10 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Pitch Report: The field at the Shere Bangla Nationaal National Cricket Stadium provides great support to the batsmen where bowlers also get a fair amount of help from the wicket. Average 1st collection score: 148 Record of chasing teams: 40% of the matches were won during the chase. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Probable XIs: Prime Bank cricket club: Anamul Haque (wk), Alok Kapali, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal Bank: Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Arafat Sunny jnr Shinepukur cricket club: Towhid Hridoy, Iftekhar Sajjad, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Mohor Sheikh, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Robiul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Sajjadul Haque, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan Bank: Amite Hasan, Jubayer Hasan Sakib, Robiul Haque PBCC vs SCC Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Tamim Iqbal is a left-handed batsman for Prime Bank Cricket Club who opens the innings for them. He hit 46 runs in the last game. Rony Talukdar is a right-handed batsman from Prime Bank Cricket Club who hits one-down for them. He hit 25 runs in the last game. Tawhid Hridoy is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Shinepukur Cricket Club who leads the team. He can come in handy here again. Robiul Islam is a right-handed batsman and right-arm bowler of the Shinepukur Cricket Club. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar Vice Captain Mustafizur Rahman, Alok Kapalic Featured Play XI No.1 for PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Anamul Haque Batsmen Tamim Iqbal (C), Rony Talukdar, Sabbir Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Allrounders Alok Kapali, Tawhid Hridoy, Robiul Islam Bowlers Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Nayeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam Featured Play XI No.2 for PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Anamul Haque batters Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar (C), Sabbir Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Allrounder Alok Kapali (VC), Tawhid Hridoy, Robiul Islam bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossian PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Expert Advice: Tamim Iqbal will be a safe captaincy for the small leagues. Mahidul Islam Ankon and Rakibul Hasan are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3. PBCC vs SCC Dhaka T20 Match 9 Probable Winners: Prime Bank Cricket Club is expected to win this match.







