Jamey Eisenberg’s bold predictions for the 2021 Fantasy Football season include Jalen Hurts’ breakout and more

We’re talking bold predictions on our Fantasy Football Today podcast this week, and here are three that I’m excited about for this 2021 season. These are three players that I plan to field in many leagues, and I will even reach them if needed based on their potential advantage.

No. 1: Jalen Hurts becomes a top-five QB

Hurts looked like a Fantasy star last year when he scored 20, 43 and 19 Fantasy points in his first three starts against New Orleans, Arizona and Dallas, and he was also on pace for 4,517 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. . as 1,269 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 16 games. That’s probably not realistic, but his rushing potential gives him a huge advantage over most quarterbacks. If he improves as a passer — and the Eagles gave him a nice gun with DeVonta Smith taking the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft — Hurts has a chance to be special this year. The cool thing is that you don’t have to line him up as a top-five quarterback, but he could definitely finish in that range based on his sample size in 2020.

No. 2: Terry McLaurin becomes a top-five WR

I only really like McLaurin, but I love him with the addition of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Since 2010, in stops with the Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has had eight seasons with at least nine starts. During that period, his No. 1 recipient — Steve Johnson (three times), Kendall Wright, Andre Johnson, Brandon Marshall (twice), and DeVante Parker — had at least 128 goals on the year. There were seven times the No. 1 receiver had at least 72 catches, six times the No. 1 receiver had at least 1,000 yards, and three times the No. 1 receiver had at least 10 touchdowns. McLaurin was solid as a rookie with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 goals in 14 games in 2019. In 2020, he had 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns on 134 goals in 15 games. I expect this to be his best season yet, and Fitzpatrick could help McLaurin finish as a top-five receiver in 2021.

No. 3: TJ Hockenson becomes a top-three TE

You don’t propose Hockenson to Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Darren Waller, but he could end up ahead of them if all goes well. Some of the best tight ends in recent years have come from guys who have been the top receivers in their respective low-competition offenses for targets, including Kittle, Waller, Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz, among others. Hockenson could be that man for the Lions this season if we look at their receiving corps, which includes Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus. Jared Goff should really lean on Hockenson, and hopefully we’ll get a similar production from him as Goff got from Tyler Higbee to close out 2019 for the Rams when Higbee had five games in a row with at least eight goals, seven catches and 84 yards, along with two touchdowns. Last season with Stafford, Hockenson played 11 games with at least five goals and scored at least 13 PPR points in seven of them. I like Hockenson as a top-five tight end in all competitions, and he could finish in the top three with a great year.