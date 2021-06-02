Sports
Jamey Eisenberg’s bold predictions for the 2021 Fantasy Football season include Jalen Hurts’ breakout and more
We’re talking bold predictions on our Fantasy Football Today podcast this week, and here are three that I’m excited about for this 2021 season. These are three players that I plan to field in many leagues, and I will even reach them if needed based on their potential advantage.
No. 1: Jalen Hurts becomes a top-five QB
Hurts looked like a Fantasy star last year when he scored 20, 43 and 19 Fantasy points in his first three starts against New Orleans, Arizona and Dallas, and he was also on pace for 4,517 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. . as 1,269 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 16 games. That’s probably not realistic, but his rushing potential gives him a huge advantage over most quarterbacks. If he improves as a passer — and the Eagles gave him a nice gun with DeVonta Smith taking the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft — Hurts has a chance to be special this year. The cool thing is that you don’t have to line him up as a top-five quarterback, but he could definitely finish in that range based on his sample size in 2020.
No. 2: Terry McLaurin becomes a top-five WR
I only really like McLaurin, but I love him with the addition of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Since 2010, in stops with the Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets and Dolphins, Fitzpatrick has had eight seasons with at least nine starts. During that period, his No. 1 recipient — Steve Johnson (three times), Kendall Wright, Andre Johnson, Brandon Marshall (twice), and DeVante Parker — had at least 128 goals on the year. There were seven times the No. 1 receiver had at least 72 catches, six times the No. 1 receiver had at least 1,000 yards, and three times the No. 1 receiver had at least 10 touchdowns. McLaurin was solid as a rookie with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 goals in 14 games in 2019. In 2020, he had 87 catches for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns on 134 goals in 15 games. I expect this to be his best season yet, and Fitzpatrick could help McLaurin finish as a top-five receiver in 2021.
No. 3: TJ Hockenson becomes a top-three TE
You don’t propose Hockenson to Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Darren Waller, but he could end up ahead of them if all goes well. Some of the best tight ends in recent years have come from guys who have been the top receivers in their respective low-competition offenses for targets, including Kittle, Waller, Mark Andrews and Zach Ertz, among others. Hockenson could be that man for the Lions this season if we look at their receiving corps, which includes Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus. Jared Goff should really lean on Hockenson, and hopefully we’ll get a similar production from him as Goff got from Tyler Higbee to close out 2019 for the Rams when Higbee had five games in a row with at least eight goals, seven catches and 84 yards, along with two touchdowns. Last season with Stafford, Hockenson played 11 games with at least five goals and scored at least 13 PPR points in seven of them. I like Hockenson as a top-five tight end in all competitions, and he could finish in the top three with a great year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]