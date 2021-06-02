Former Canadian tough guy Gilles Lupien fought for the rights of young hockey players

Gilles Lupien of Montreal Canadiens speaks during warm-ups at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec. Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images

By the end of his rookie year, Gilles Lupien, aged 24, had accomplished more than he ever dreamed of in the game of hockey. His name was engraved on the Stanley Cup. Hed played alongside Guy Lafleur and Yvan Cournoyer. He could feel the Montreal Forum rumbling with choruses of Loo-pyan, loo-pyan, loo-pyan whenever fans felt a hostile brute needed some raw justice.

While walking around town that year, 1978, he pondered his luck when he heard a children’s road hockey game in which dueling players called themselves Lafleur and Lupien. The six-foot-tall powerhouse, always realistic about his own modest talents, was stunned.

It’s a weird feeling, he told The Globe and Mails Allen Abel. I never dreamed of this. It’s okay to have a dream if you have the talent to make it come true, but I know I’m not very good.

He spoke in that interview as a man who peaked too early in life and would fight for an identity for decades to come. It would turn out to be a laughably wrong impression. In the four decades that followed, he would go on to become one of the most successful and outspoken player agents, a role that caused endless clashes with hockey establishments that downplayed the ubiquity of drugs, fighting, undereducation and sexual abuse within the game.

Mr Lupien passed away on 18 May at the age of 67.

Raised in a deeply religious family in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., about 40 miles northwest of Montreal, adult expectations forced him to develop a finely tuned moral compass from an early age. At school, teachers tapped the towering boy to keep other kids in line. Hockey coaches, meanwhile, would incite him to fights.

He would later in life complain that the world had pushed him into the role of heavy when all he wanted to do was play like other kids.

Hockey would provide that outlet. His game lacked grace, but coaches saw the utility of his long limbs in an era when bear hugs and clotheslines were the norm. He left home at age 16 to play for the Quebec Remparts and Sherbrooke Castors in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring a total of 10 points in 62 games. As a spindly teenager, he was ordered to fight, which later in life he would equate to child abuse.

During his last game with Sherbrooke, he refused a fight order from coach Ghislain Delage. Then the coach scolded him in front of teammates and spat on the teenage shoes.

And so my father took off his sweater and stopped on the spot, his son Erik Lupien said.

Later Roger Bdard, the famous coach of the Montreal Bleu Blanc Rouge, persuaded him to return to hockey with the assurance that he would never force Mr. Lupien to fight. The coach kept his vow for the first four games, so Mr. Lupien decided to show his appreciation by standing next to the strongest opponent in the next game and knocking him down with one blow.

He would fight, but on his own terms.

Lupiens’ confidence in the game led to his most productive season: 32 points in 44 games.

It would be his last flash of offensive prowess as later coaches saw more value in his physical presence during an era when the Philadelphias Broad Street Bullies and Don Cherrys Big Bad Bruins had led to submission for much of the league.

After being selected in the second round in the 1974 NHL drawing, one round behind Mario Tremblay, he ended up with the Nova Scotia Voyageurs, the Canadiens farm team. His role as a guard began to solidify, both on and off the ice. He and Mr. Tremblay rented an apartment and bought a car together.

It was a 67-year-old Impala, Tremblay recalls, who would spend 12 seasons with the Canadiens. He was like my private driver. And because he was perfectly bilingual, he even ordered in restaurants for me. We became good friends.

Mr Lupien would be called up to the parent club in 1978 and spent two cup winning years with the Canadiens before splitting his final two seasons between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Hartford Whalers.

When he retired, he went into business buying real estate with half a dozen other players, eventually negotiating player contracts. He liked the work and suggested creating a full players’ agency. His partners refused, so he withdrew from the business and launched on his own.

Players Agent Gilles Lupien attends the 2013 NHL Draft at the Prudential Center on June 30, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Eventually, the agency would grow into some of Quebec’s most prominent NHL talents, including Roberto Luongo, Martin Brodeur, Corey Crawford and Felix Potvin.

He often told his son that life was simple: there is black and there is white, but never grey, Erik Lupien recalls. If it’s gray, someone is lying.

That philosophy led to a number of controversial positions, all designed to protect young players. He chided the country’s junior hockey system for prioritizing long bus rides over academics, and stated that half of Quebec’s junior hockey players used some form of drugs. He wanted fighting to be banned from junior hockey. The positions drew ridicule from people like Mr. cherry.

The junior leagues ushered in a drug-testing policy about two years later, and the QMJHL now awards nearly $700,000 in scholarships to more than a hundred players.

What he said didn’t always please the establishment, but he was right,” said Mr Tremblay.

A junior client once called him to complain that a coach had touched him inappropriately. Mr. Lupien threw up a stench at the union, but nothing happened. A few years later, the coach, Jean Bgin, was convicted of seven sex offenses against boys.

The competition, the newspapers, they never talked about it, Mr Lupien later told The Globe. When it comes to men and hockey, there’s the idea that we have to hide something bad.

He told potential clients that he was much more interested in their moral development than in their athletic prowess.

Enrico Ciccone recalls being mesmerized at the age of 15 when he and his family first sat with Mr. Lupien. He never talked about hockey, said Ciccone, who played nine NHL seasons before joining Mr. Lupiens’s office and earning a seat in the National Assembly in 2018. His approach was that he wanted to work on the person, on the person. If you are a productive person, you have a better chance of achieving any goal you set.

When mr. Brodeur was one of the best goalkeepers in the game, he disagreed with Mr. Lupien, then his agent, about how much the New Jersey Devils had to pay him. Mr Lupien dropped his big client on the spot and told the goalkeeper that he was fully capable of negotiating a contract on his own.

The move was in line with Mr Lupiens’ credo that players should be self-reliant. He organized a summer camp for his clients where accountants and psychologists gave seminars on how to manage their money and their minds.

Some firms now manage the player assets for them, but my father didn’t want to be a part of that, said Erik Lupien.

Taking care of his players meant treating them like sons. Mr Ciccone said his agent always called after he had played a bad game or, later in life, a bad performance on the floor of the National Assembly. He called and said he saw me on TV and asked if I was okay because I was using some heated language or something, Mr Ciccone said. He was a safety blanket for me from 15 to 51 years old. That’s why his death has been so difficult.

Mr Lupien was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in March. When his son Erik helped his father prepare for palliative care earlier this month, the elderly Mr Lupien remained selfless.

His son remembered: we went out for the very last time and he says, Erik, we have to make some checks, I have to pay the school for two of the children. These were two former youth players. He paid for their university education. He did this for countless children over the years. It was just so typical.

In an emotional speech on May 27, Mr Ciccone tabled a motion to commemorate the passing of his mentors with a moment of silence. It was passed unanimously.