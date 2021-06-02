Kerri Walsh Jennings, three-time beach volleyball gold medalist, falls short in bid for 6th Olympics





Three-time gold medalist in beach volleyball Kerri Walsh Jennings was defeated in her bid to reach the sixth Olympics when she and partner Brooke Sweat lost in a qualifying match in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday. Due to the loss in the early round of the Netherlands, the American duo was unable to overtake compatriots Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil on the international tour points list. Two-time Olympic medalist April Ross and her partner, Alix Klineman, have already secured a berth in Tokyo, and there is a quota of two teams for each country in each of the women’s and men’s fields. “It’s a terrible, terrible feeling,” Walsh Jennings said after the game. “It has been a very difficult year and to lose in a qualifier feels very difficult at the moment.” 2 Related Walsh Jennings, who won gold in Athens, Beijing and London with Misty May-Treanor and silver in Rio de Janeiro with Ross, also played on the US indoor team at the 2000 Sydney Games. She and Sweat were in a position to qualify for Tokyo during most of the pandemic-extended qualifying period before Claes and Sponcil won an FIVB event in Sochi, Russia, their first international gold medal last week. To regain the lead, Walsh Jennings and Sweat should have at least made the bronze medal this weekend in Ostrava and hoped that Claes and Sponcil would not make the semi-finals. “Not this time,” said Walsh Jennings. “It’s a really tough day for us, so I think we’re going to feel the pain.” Claes, 25, and Sponcil, 24, will be the youngest team to represent the United States at the Olympic beach volleyball tournament. The two men’s Olympic berths in the US are still in contention in Ostrava, with three-time Olympian Jake Gibb and his partner, Taylor Crabb, leading and 2008 gold medalist Phil Dalhausser holding second with his partner. , Nick Lucena. Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabbe need a strong performance – and some help – to pass one of the two leading teams.

