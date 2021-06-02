SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Dhaka T20





SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Dhaka T20 match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Gazi Group Cricketers. They will play against each other for the first time this season in the Dhaka T20. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Details: the 8this match of the Dhaka T20 Will Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club face Gazi Group Cricketers on 2nd June at Shere Bangla National Stadium. This game starts at 1:00 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the CricketAddictor website. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Preview: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face Gazi Group Cricketers for the first time in this season’s eighth match of the Dhaka T20. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is currently in second position on this season’s Dhaka T20 points list, while Gazi Group Cricketers are currently bottom of the points list. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi played two matches in this season of the Dhaka T20 where they won one match, while Gazi Group Cricketers also played two matches in this season where they were unable to win a single match so far. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 34C on match day with a humidity of 38% and a wind speed of 10 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Pitch Report: The field at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is a balanced one that supports both batsmen and bowlers with both divisions expected to get similar help from the wicket offered. Average 1st collection score: 148 Record of chasing teams: 40% of the matches were won during the chase. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Probable XIs: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Shykat Ali, Mohammad Ashraful, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Abdul Halim, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil Bank: Ebadot Hossain, Imrul Kayes Gazi Group of cricketers: Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali (wk), Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Sanjit Saha, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan Bank: Shahadat Hossain, Abu Naser, Hasan Mahmudi SJDC vs GGC Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Mashrafe Mortaza is a right-handed batsman and right-handed medium fast bowler from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. Mahmudullah is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Gazi Group Cricketers who leads the team. He scored 5 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Soumya Sarkar is a left-handed opening batsman for Gazi Group Cricketers who bowls with the ball part-time at a medium pace. He scored 14 runs in the last game. Mehadi Hasan is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler for Gazi Group Cricketers. He hit 16 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Vice Captain Soumya Sarkar, Mashrafe Mortaza Featured Play XI No.1 for SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team: Goalkeepers Zakir Hasan, Nurul Hasan batters mahmedullah, Soumya Sarkar (VC), Nasir Hossain Allrounders Mahedi Hasan (C), Ariful Haque, Anamul Haque Sa bowlers Nasum Ahmed, Elias Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza Featured Play XI No.2 for SJDC vs GGC Dream11 Team: Goalkeepers Nurul Hasan, Zakir Hasan batters Mahmudullah (c), Mohammad Ashraful, Soumya Sarkar, Nasir Hossain Allrounders Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque Bowlers Sanjit Saha, Mashrafe Mortaza (VC), Elias Sunny SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Expert Advice: Mahedi Hasan will be a safe captaincy for the small leagues. Zakir Hasan and Mohammad Ashraful are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 2-3-3-3. SJDC vs GGC Dhaka T20 Match 8 Probable Winners: Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club is expected to win this match.







