Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur unsure if Aaron Rodgers will attend minicamp; Jordan Love Gets OTA Reps





GREEN BAY, Erase. — The Packers don’t know if Aaron Rodgers will show up for next week’s mandatory mini-camp, but given that he’s already missed enough of the off-season program to lose his $500,000 training bonus, what’s next? $93,000? That’s what the Packers could fine Rodgers for missing the three-day camp, which begins Tuesday. “I don’t know,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said when asked if Rodgers will come forward. “We’ll see coming Tuesday.” LaFleur reiterated that he wants Rodgers to continue serving as the Packers quarterback, even though Rodgers is dissatisfied with the organization. “I don’t have anything to update on that situation, and you all know how we feel about it,” LaFleur said. Without Rodgers at OTAs, Jordan Love served as the No. 1 quarterback again this week. During Tuesday’s session, which was open to reporters, Love completed 10-for-17 passes in the lone 11-on-11 period, but was fired twice and intercepted once (on a ball that went out of his receiver’s hands). ). You could often see him working on his progressions and at one point he threw short to running backs on six plays in a stretch of seven snaps. LaFleur didn’t mind Love having the ball under control. “One thing we really emphasized to him was reading with your feet,” LaFleur said. “Today was the first time we had a competitive period that wasn’t seven-on-seven, so I think there was definitely something to learn for everyone on the attacking side. It was a bit of a rough day for the attack.” , but typical this time of year I think that’s pretty normal, just in terms of defense is typically ahead of your offense. So we’ll look at the band, but I think he’s really attacking it in the right way. The focus is there, the work ethic, he grinds on and tries to get a little better every day.” The Packers haven’t made Love available for interviews this off-season, but he’s scheduled to speak to reporters at next week’s mini camp. It was also the first look at veteran Blake Bortles, who was signed last month. Serving as the No. 2 quarterback, Bortles had the longest practice completion: a deep pass to undesigned rookie receiver Bailey Gaither, who came in behind cornerback Kevin King for an extended catch.

