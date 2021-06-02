SA Cricketer of the Year Anrich Nortje is eager to run in the Caribbean

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje wants to continue his good form in the Caribbean where he will play for the first time.

Nortje won four CSA Awards at Monday’s virtual event, including the prestigious SA Cricketer of the Year award.

The 27-year-old added that he was delighted to be recognized despite “a season of ups and downs”.

Nortje won four Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards at Monday’s virtual ceremony, while also taking Test Cricketer of the Year, SA Fans’ Cricketer of the Year and the same for SA Men’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Since arriving on the international circuit in 2019, Nortje has quickly become one of the Proteas’ most consistent performers.

The 27-year-old fast bowler has taken 17 wickets so far in three Tests in 2021, including a career-best of 6/56 against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.

On Monday, Nortje became the 12th player to win the SA’s top men’s award and created his own piece of history by being named Newcomer of the Year and Men’s Cricketer of the Year in consecutive years.

“It’s been such an up and down season with Covid and I haven’t gotten a lot of games, I haven’t been able to think about the prizes, but I’m happy to be a part of it,” Nortje said via a video clip released by CSA.

Nortje looked back on what has been a challenging year for the Proteas – losing four consecutive series against Pakistan, both at home and at home.

He commented on his season so far, highlighting his 5/56 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as “special”, despite the Proteas suffering a 95-point loss.

“I think I’ve had a decent season, pretty happy with the way I’ve progressed and I just want to build on that and take that momentum to move on to the West Indies.”

The Proteas arrive in St. Lucia on Tuesday with the tour consisting of two Tests and five T20Is.

The two Tests will not be part of the World Test Championship, with the Test Final between India and New Zealand on June 18-22 in Southampton.

Nortje admits that while unfamiliar with conditions in the Caribbean, he is eager to get back into the green and gold.

“I’m looking forward to going to the West Indies, I’ve never been there. I’m looking forward to it, although I’m not sure what to expect, but I’ve heard a lot about it. I’m not sure how it will be fast bowling, but I really want to go,” said Nortje.

“It’s not easy to know that the conditions may not be favorable for you. If we can get the base right again and try to get to the top for as long as possible, hopefully it will happen there for us.”

The Proteas will be under tremendous pressure in the Caribbean and hope to return to winning ways ahead of the June 10 first Test.

“We can do a good job if we just do our basics well and stick to our strengths. Hopefully at the end of the day we can win the series,” Nortje concluded.

Nortje is likely to stay in the Caribbean as he will make his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) debut in August with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

South Africa tour to West Indies matches:

June 10-14, 1st Test – St. Lucia

June 18-22, 2nd Test – St. Lucia

June 26, 1st T20I – Grenada

June 27, 2nd T20I – Grenada

June 29, 3rd T20I – Grenada

July 1, 4th T20I – Grenada

July 3, 5th T20I – Grenada