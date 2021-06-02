Anonymous coaches weigh in on direction of BYU football under Kalani Sitake





PROVO, Utah– Who doesn’t love old-fashioned anonymous gossip, especially when it comes to BYU football? Some of this anonymous gossip can be found every year in the Athlon Sports College Football Preview. The 2021 issue featuring BYU RB Tyler Allgeier on the cover hit the newsstands last week, and there’s some interesting anonymous commentary from opponents in this year’s issue. You can also buy the magazine online. Think about last year; anonymous opposing coaches believed Zach Wilson might not be BYU’s best option at quarterback. That was clearly a huge swing and a miss. What are these anonymous coaches saying this year? Steven Godfrey of Split Zone Duo collected the quotes for the Athlon preview and here’s an excerpt. Anonymous College Coaches Boost BYU Football in 2021 The program is definitely better than when Kalani Sitake got there. It’s not just Wilson. The offensive line is more talented and more developed. These are not the old dirty BYU lines. The skill positions are solid, a bit faster than we’ve seen in years past. The front seven is very good. The weakness is the secondary; you can hit them hard there. There’s definitely going to be a regression because they don’t have Wilson, but even if they lose four games, they’re still moving in the right direction because you can see better development across the board. BYU has clearly demonstrated its ability to develop prospects. The Cougars produced five NFL draft picks last April. All five design picks were no higher than a three-star high school recruit when they signed to BYU. Anonymous coaches noted that regression was likely to occur this year as Zach Wilson would go to the NFL and bring his talents to the New York Jets. Every BYU fan is asking how big the regression will be from an 11-1 campaign to a 2021 schedule with seven Power 5 opponents. During the spring, Sitake felt confident that his team roster was entering his sixth year as head coach. Largely because of the game experience and practice reps his team had compared to most teams across the country last fall. While many programs had abbreviated seasons, the Sitakes BYU team played a full 12-game schedule and only had a one-week training hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can Sitake and BYU now build on the positive path they are on now in 2021 and beyond? That’s the big question everyone, anonymous or not, is waiting for from BYU football this fall. BYU will open the 2021 season against Arizona in Las Vegas on September 4. The fall camp starts on August 5 in Provo. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12-3pm Saturday) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos