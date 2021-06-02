Nick Foles, Allen Robinson, defensive starters absent from voluntary OTAs





Bears quarterback Nick Foles isn’t participating in the team’s voluntary organized team activities this week because he’s dealing with some personal stuff, said coach Matt Nagy. Foles, he said, could return as early as next week. If he does, his place in the bears pecking order will be clear. Nagy said Foles will get third set of reps, with Andy Dalton taking the starter snaps and first-round pick Justin Fields taking the backup snaps. The Bears have come up with a plan to make sure Fields gets enough snaps to aid him in his development. Both Dalton and Fields attend OTAs. Nick and I have been talking, and he understands that if Justin responds to this, the… [No.] 2 reps, Nagy said. And Nicks is going to make the 3 reps. Nick is a real pro and understands. [He] is still very competitive and that’s why I say, like in all these meetings, it’s just really special to see them trying to help Justin and make him work together on how to play quarterback and how to watch a movie and study this offense. But Justin also helps them with what he sees. So it’s been really good. Foles and receiver Allen Robinson who signed his franchise tag entry but wants a long-term contract were the two main offensive players who were not present at Wednesdays OTA exercise. The defense was a different story for each starter, but inside linebacker Roquan Smith sat outside the field. The NFL Players Association attempted to boycott all volunteer work this season, with mixed results across the league. Rookie receiver Dazz Newsome injured his left shoulder and was in a sling during practice. Walking back Tarik Cohen, who is recovering from knee surgery, watched from the sidelines. Nagy said the absent players were all still participating in virtual meetings. The Bears traded for Foles a year ago, but started this offseason by upgrading the position. They promised Dalton the runway and then drafted Fields. It is unclear what role Foles has on the team, other than as a mentor. It’s actually cheaper for the Bears to keep him, salary cap, than for them to cut him. Foles 2021 salary and $1 million of his 2022 salary is guaranteed. Few teams in the NFL have a distinct need for an experienced backup mentor, with the exception of the Jets, who don’t have regular quarterbacks behind first-round Zach Wilson.

