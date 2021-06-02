KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update FanCode ECS T10 Kiel





KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode ECS T10 Kiel match between 1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln. They play against each other for the first time in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Details: the 9this match of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel will see 1.Kieler HTC face SG Hameln at 2nd June at the Kiel Cricket Ground. This game starts at 12:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the CricketAddictor website. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Example: 1.Kieler HTC takes on the SG Hameln for the first time in the ninth match of this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel. 1.Kieler HTC is currently second on this season’s points table of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel, while SG Hameln is currently bottom of the points table. 1.Kieler HTC played two matches in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel where they won both matches, while SG Hameln also played two matches this season in which they were unable to win a single match so far. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 16C on match day with a humidity of 65% and a wind speed of 19 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Pitch Report: The field at the Kiel Cricket Ground is a balanced one suitable for both batsmen and bowlers, with both divisions getting equal help from the wicket. Average 1st collection score: 83 Record of chasing teams: 40% of the matches were won during the chase. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Probable XIs: 1.Kieler HTC: Adil Safder, Adnan Nooruddin (wk), Azeem Azam, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Danish Zahid, Madura Ambagahage, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Shiraz Shah, Vihang Saoji, Yousuf Ali Khan Bank: Shafiullah Rasooli, Zia Ziaudin, Delawar Omari SG Hamelin: Muneeb Mohammad, Thusitha Ratnayake (wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Hamza Mahmood, Ankit Tomar, Akila Rajapakshe, Mudassar Iqbal, Safi Rahman, Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Aziz Bhatti Bank: Chamila Airport, Anas Altaf, Saran Karran KHTC vs SGH Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Madura Chaminda Ambagahage is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from 1.Kieler HTC. He scored 23 runs and took 1 wicket in the last two matches. Shiraz Hussain Shah is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler for 1.Kieler HTC. He took 4 wickets in the last two matches. Rizwan Babar is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from SG Hameln. He hit 42 runs and took 2 wickets in the last two games. Safi Rahman is a right-handed batsman and right-handed fast bowler from SG Hameln. He scored 18 runs and took 2 wickets in the last two games. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Rizwan Babar, Madura called Ambagahage Vice Captain Shiraz Hussain Shah, Safi Rahman Featured Play XI No.1 for KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Chaitanya Pagadapoola batters Safi Rahman, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Zarif Gul Mumand All-rounder Rizwan Babar (C), Romal Barakzai, Madura chaminda Ambagahage, Azeem Azam bowlers Mudassar Iqbal, Adil Safder, Shiraz Hussain Shah (VC) Featured Play XI No.2 for KHTC vs SGH Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Adnan Nooruddin Batsmen Safi Rahman (VC), Sadeequllah Shinwari, Zarif Gul Mumand Allrounders Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Madura Chamber of Commerce (C) bowlers Mudassar Iqbal, Adil Safder, Shiraz Hussain Shah KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Expert Advice: Rizwan Babar will be a safe captaincy for the minor leagues. Adnan Nooruddin and Vihang Saoji are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. KHTC vs SGH FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 9 Probable Winners: 1.Kieler HTC is expected to win this competition.







