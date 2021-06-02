Sports
Result England vs. Austria: Five things we learned as Three Lions warmed up to Euro 2021 with a win
The build-up to Euro 2020 started on a positive note for England as they defeated Austria 1-0 at Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.
England had the ball in the net 10 minutes after a corner, but a foul had already been blown when Tyrone Mings fouled. Jude Bellingham headed straight for the keeper when he found himself well into the penalty area and Harry Kane might have done better in a one-on-one as the Three Lions dominated the first half amid some aggressive challenges from the visitors.
After a scoreless first half, Gareth Southgate’s side had to pick up the pace to find the breakthrough and did just that with a sweeping move that ended in a tackle that broke the way of Bukayo Saka going sideways home.
Marcel Sabitzer hit the bar with a short try as Austria reacted, before a late attempt had to be cleared off the line as England clung to the win.
Here are five things we learned from the warm-up friendly.
Trent impresses, but at what cost?
Having named four right-backs to the roster, Gareth Southgate chose Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to start, with Kieran Tierney on the left and the Champions League final duo resting.
Alexander-Arnold quickly moved himself into dangerous areas to cross and nearly opened the scoring early on after breaking into the area and firing a high shot.
The changes of play and comfortable use of the ball in the field that we’ve seen regularly for Liverpool were there, but so was the defensive zeal in stopping crosses and runners that some have wrongly criticized as flawed.
In itself it wasn’t an 88-minute show where he demanded to start at the European Championship, but it certainly showed that there was no need to worry about him doing that – on either half of the pitch.
But maybe he won’t even get the chance.
A clearance launched near the end of the game saw Trent give an audible scream and immediately grab his hamstring – an assessment in the coming hours and days will determine how bad the damage is.
Jude Bellingham stakes his claim
A player who has been described as phenomenal by his manager has certainly put in a feat to back up that claim.
Vigorous in the challenge, with good anticipation of how the game would develop and the technical ability to break through the midfield, Bellingham was one of the most impressive players in the opening hour.
He may have had to make an early header, but he still made a big block on the edge of his own penalty area on a good shot.
With fitness doubts lingering over Jordan Henderson, Bellingham pushed perhaps the most for inclusion in the Euro 2020 opening lineup.
No restraint for Austria
Friendly? Not special. Austria decidedly cut off at first, questioned later and particularly approached their midfield work, Xaver Schlager and the gang seized every opportunity to jump into tackles with a greater focus on aggression than accuracy.
Bukayo Saka got an early knockout, but Jack Grealish was more of a predictable target, taking heavy hits several times after dribbling attempts and turning away from tackles.
The yellow card fell on more than one occasion and the frustration it caused England’s players on more than one occasion was understandable at times, but it’s not something they sometimes don’t expect to see in the final.
Ironically, Englands opening goal may have come after a slight error in Bellingham’s midfield that went undetected.
Defensive discussions
There was a lot to unpack without being too noticeable when it came to the triangle in the back.
Jordan Pickford’s distribution was remarkable in the first half in a positive way, one superb pass from deep and a precise loft pass or two giving way to a counter-attack, while also making a fingertip save on the crossbar from Sabitzer. On the other side, he fiddled another shot right back into the six-yard box and a bad punch nearly led to an tying run, but also made a wayward backpass off the line.
Conor Coady didn’t have too much going on and was fairly routine in his work – Tyrone Mings impressed more on the defensive side. It could still go between the two for one starting place.
Southgates approach
Tactically, England has been largely 4-3-3 or a variant of a three-man backline for quite some time now.
Here, partly out of necessity and player availability, it was 4-2-3-1 with Jack Grealish the man in the middle – and he certainly played a pivotal role in every sense of the word.
However, it remains to be seen whether England can use him there, especially if Mason Mount is involved. It is suspected that Grealish is fighting for the left-sided attacking role in the more normal set-ups, with the likes of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford all looking for action there as well.
Bukayo Saka may have made a case for his goal, although the utility attacking option still suits him best at the moment.
Another friendlier one for Southgate to consider his options – hopefully not to just go back to typing with the familiar starters, regardless of form or impact.
