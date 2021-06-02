Captain For 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln, today likely XIs 2 June Wednesday 2 woensdag





Dream11 team tips KHTC vs SGH, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-Captain for 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln, today’s likely XIs at Kiel Cricket Ground on June 2 Wednesday: Also Read – MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice Captain for MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV, 4:30 PM, 6:30 PM IST, June 2 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kiel – Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player List of KHTC vs SGH, ECS T10 Kiel, 1 Kieler HTC Dream11 Team Player List, SG Hameln Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln, Online Cricket Tips 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln ECS T10 Kiel, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Kiel. Also Read – MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-Captain for Moorburger TSV vs First Contact, Today’s Likely XIs at Kiel Cricket Ground on June 1st Tuesday TOSS: The ECS T10 – Kiel match toss between 1 Kieler HTC vs SG Hameln will take place at 12:00 PM IST – June 2 Wednesday Also Read – MTV vs SGH Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice Captain for MTV Stallions vs SG Hameln, today’s likely XIs at Kiel Cricket Ground on June 1st Tuesday Time: 12:30 pm IS Location: Kiel Cricket Ground KHTC vs SGH My Dream11 Team C Pagadapoola, S Rahman, S Shinwari, ZG Mumand, R Babar, M c Ambagahage, R Barakzai, A Azam, Sh Shah, A Safder, M Iqbal Captain: R Babar. Vice Captain: Sh Shah Likely playing XIs 1 HTC from Kiel Azeem Azam, Adnan Nooruddin, Kiran Pagadapoola, Sadeeq Shinwari, Madura Ambagahage, Zia Ziaudin, Atif Latif, Shiraz Shah, Muqarrab Zaidi, Abdul Mateen Faizi, Adil Safder SG Hameln Rahaman Safi, Saran Revanath, Mudassar Iqbal, Thusitha Ratnayake (c & wk), Zarif Gul Mumand, Ankit Kumar, Atta Rahman, Muneeb Mohamad, Romal Barakzai, Saran Kannan, Ankit Tomar Selections 1 HTC from Kiel Abdul Mateen Faizi, Akbar Piekuszewski, Delawer Omari, Madura Ambagahage, Moiz Asif, Naqibulah Mulakhil, Ramez Sarway, Shehzad Abbas, Yousuf Ali Khan, Bilal Safi, Muneeb Arif, Saqib Jan, Sardali Nasiri, Shiraz Shah, Abdulrahman Naimzai, , Azeem Azam, Danish Zahid, Shafiullah Rasooli, Zia Ziaudin, Adnan Nooruddin, Chaitanya Pagadapoola, Muqurrab Zaidi, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Vihang Saoji. SG Hameln Thusitha Ratnayake (c), Akila Rajapakshe, Anas Altaf, Ankit Tomar, Atta Rahman, Aziz Bhatti, Chamila Bandara, Hamza Mahmood, Indika gunasekara, Mudassar Iqbal, Muneeb Mohammad, Naseem Aqib, Nekmal Khagsar, Rizwan Barakza, R Gul Mumand Check Dream11 Prediction/ KHTC Dream11 Team/ SGH Dream11 Team/ 1 Kieler HTC Dream11 Team Prediction/ SG Hameln Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Kiel/ Online Cricket Tips and more.







