Baltimore Ravens QB coach James Urban sees Lamar Jackson not distracted by contract talks





OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in talks for what could become one of the richest contracts in NFL history. But Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said you couldn’t tell by watching him during the first two weeks of offseason practice. “I don’t think it will be a distraction,” Urban said on Wednesday. “I don’t think he’s worried about that. He seems to be the same old man he always is. So I’m not really worried about that.” Last week, Jackson said he’d love to be in Baltimore “forever.” He said he talked to Ravens CEO Eric DeCosta about an extension a month or two ago and seemed unimpressed with whether there would be a new deal this year or next. The Ravens have Jackson under contract until 2022 after exercising his option for a fifth year. Jackson’s new deal is expected to place him among the highest paid players in the game and could fall between the deals that Dak Prescott ($40 million per year) and Patrick Mahomes ($45 million per season) signed last year. In 2019, Jackson became the youngest quarterback to win an NFL MVP (22 years, 356 days old at the end of the regular season). Last season, he became the third-youngest quarterback to win an NFL MVP and a playoff game. Only Dan Marino and Mahomes accomplished that feat before. Jackson, 24, has positioned himself for a significant raise from his $1,771 million salary this year. But Urban believes Jackson’s focus is on growing as a quarterback, from footwork to throwing mechanics to at-the-line adjustments. During Wednesday’s practice, Jackson was extremely sharp at throwing the ball and joked with teammates after he ran away. “That’s the natural progression — a guy who plays at a very high level and you just keep growing his game,” Urban said. “One thing he and I talked about is the great basketball players — Michael Jordan comes to mind. He had to learn jump shots. So you learn a jump shot and you keep expanding your game that way.”

