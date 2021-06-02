Padres vs. Cubs – Game Recap – June 2, 2021





CHICAGO — Javier Bez lined up from a home run with two runs, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles under three hits, and the rising Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday for their third straight win and ninth in 10 matches. Baezs’ shot to the left field stands was his 14th homer and third in three games, and it capped off a seventh run of three runs, enabling Chicago to put it away. Rizzo drove in two runs in the fifth with his first double to tie the 1-1 tie and booked a second consecutive multihit game after missing the previous six with a tight back. The Cubs homered eight times when they swept the Padres for the first time since May 2012 in a three-game set at Wrigley Field. San Diego lost its fourth consecutive loss, the longest slip since August last year. The Padres also lost Kim Ha-seong and Tommy Pham to injury after they collided with a collision in the fourth inning. San Diego did not provide an immediate update on either player. Rizzo lined a pitch from Tim Hill to center left past the glove of dive center fielder Jurickson Profar to give Chicago a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Hill, a lefty, had come in to beat left-handed Rizzo. He replaced Pierce Johnson (1-2) who was charged with the loss. Adbert Alzolay (4-4) gave up one run on three hits and struckout seven in five innings for the win. Four Cubs relievers followed with four scoreless innings. Kim rode in the Padres run. He started at shortstop instead of injured batter Fernando Tatis Jr. Just before the Kim and Pham collision, the Cubs made it to 1 when Rizzo raced home first on a mistake by Eric Hosmers. Chicago then loaded the bases with one out on Eric Sogard’s bloop single. PJ Higgins lofted a high pop to short to the left, where Pham and Kim bumped into each other. The ball and both players fell to the grass. Kim surfaced and threw to Manny Machado in third for a strength on Rafael Ortega. Machado passed it to Jake Cronenworth in second for a force on Sogard and an inning-ending double-play. After staying downstairs for a few minutes and being looked after by the training staff, both Pham and Kim walked off the field. Kim was flanked by two trainers. TRAINERS ROOM Padres: After Tuesday’s game, Padres manager Jayce Tingler was optimistic that Tatis (right oblique strain) might avoid the injured list, but Padres did not provide an update before Wednesday’s game. … CF Trent Grisham (bruised left heel) took live batting practice on Wednesday. The winner of the Gold Glove 2020 has not played since May 21. Cubs: INF/OR Kris Bryant and C Willson Contreras were given a day off. …OR’s Jason Heyward (left hamstring strain) and Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) headed off on rehab assignments with Triple-A Iowa and were able to rejoin the Cubs in San Francisco this weekend. NEXT ONE Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (5-1, 2.16) will face RHP Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.88) as the Padres open a four-game series in San Diego against the Mets on Thursday. Walker has a 0.41 ERA in his last four starts. Cubs: Cubs RHP Zach Davies (2-2, 4.65) takes the mound on Thursday against Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.56) in the opener of a four-game series in San Francisco. ——

