HBCUs, Black Music Month and Cricket Wireless





Historically, black colleges and universities have been necessary. Not only do they continue to outperform non-HBCU institutions in retaining and graduating first-generation black students, but they also consistently deliver societal healers, industry disruptors, stereotype slayers, ceiling busters, and history makers. While it will be difficult to find a part of American culture that has not been heavily influenced by HBCU graduates, what we value most is the culture within these institutions, and their commitment to helping students learn together, together. to get up and tie together–in more ways than one! HBCU Marching Bands channel the boundless spirit of the institutions they represent. As part of Cricket Wireless’s ongoing commitment to the HBCU community and in honor of Black Music Month, they are using their platform to empower and empower HBCU Marching Bands to celebrate their legacy and keep these underfunded music programs going strong. After years of supporting HBCU football, we wanted to be part of it. HBCU football games are not complete without the tapes, said Tiffany Baehman, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Cricket Wireless. We are excited to expand our relationship with the National Battle of the Bands. Cricket supports the Band Together Scholarship and engages with participating bands and band members to give viewers an inside look at the National Battle of the Bands. This Black Music Month and beyond, Cricket Wireless shows their dedication and gratitude to these great institutions through service, philanthropy and unique initiatives to help us all get and stay in shape for generations to come. First, they launch, “Endless Sound: Celebrating the Unshakable Spirit of Black Music”where they are giving away $3,000 to each of eight schools preparing to participate in the National Battle of the Bands in August. This campaign uses real footage of these marching bands assembled together in a rhythmic and upbeat manner to showcase the impactful and enduring legacy of the HBCU bands and the powerful influence of black music. All of this content will encourage viewers to also show their support by making a donation to the Band Together scholarship fund. Additionally, Cricket has teamed up with two black artists – Nikki Moon (of Bowie State) and Adrian Brandon – and showcases their work on Cricket’s social media platforms to give them the recognition and exposure they deserve! Limited edition copies of Nikkis work will also be sold as NFTs to help raise additional donations for the HBCU marching bands. Cricket Wireless is proud to support and celebrate HBCUs as they continue their efforts to connect black communities and spread hope and belief in a greater future through their commitment to empowerment, education and entrepreneurship. Cricket hopes you’ll join them in supporting these underfunded HBCU music programs by making a donation to the Band Together scholarship fund today!

