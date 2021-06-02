Netherlands 2 – 2 Scotland

Memphis Depay’s late free kick denied Scotland a standout win over the Netherlands, with a 2-2 draw after the first international goals from Jack Hendry and Kevin Nisbet.

After winning a soft free kick on the edge of the penalty area, Depay delivered a fierce free kick to score his second of the game (89) and pin the Scots back for the second time in their first Euro 2020 warm-up match.

Nisbet thought he had scored the winner from close range in the 63rd minute with his first touch after coming off the bench, and restored the lead Hendry had given them after 11 minutes in Portugal.

It was a fine display from Steve Clarke’s side who were left without seven team members after John Fleck’s positive Covid test, with their only defensive run of the night, allowing Depay’s well-taken first equalizer (17) shortly after Hendry opened the score .

Craig Gordon had to be wary of leaving a deflected attempt from Patrick van Aanholt but a solid defensive play kept the chances to a minimum barring set-pieces and Clarke’s side will be full of confidence as they Luxembourg encounter in their final warm-up game.

Player ratings Scotland: Gordon 6, Hendry 8, Cooper 7, Tierney 8, Forrest 6, Turnbull 6, McGregor 7, Armstrong 7, Robertson 7, Christie 6, Dykes 6 Subscribers: Nisbet 8, Fraser 6, Gallagher 7, Taylor 6, McKenna 6, Gilmour N/AT Man of the match: hendry

How Scotland started their preparations for Euro 2020

Scotland took the lead at the first chance of the game – and it came from an unlikely angle. Hendry was high up on the field when he landed a Dutch goal kick, jumped on a loose ball and fired a low drive into the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Lyndon Dykes could have doubled the lead moments later, but Tim Krul knocked off his fierce attack and they paid for that miss shortly afterwards.

Statue:

Scotland’s Jack Hendry, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goaldoel



Team news David Turnbull was handed a debut by Steve Clarke, who was left without seven players after John Fleck tested positive for Covid and a further seven squad members were left behind as a precaution. Jack Hendry and Liam Cooper started alongside Kieran Tierney as -back, while Lyndon Dykes got the chance to take the lead again. Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay sat on the couch after their late arrival at camp.

A simple lofted ball in the penalty area saw Gini Wijnaldum rise above Hendry and nod the ball back to Depay, who had drifted away from David Turnbull and had all the time in the world to put a perfect volley into the bottom corner.

They were the only notable chances in a first half in which the Netherlands dominated possession without ever creating any real openings.

And it was a pattern that continued after the break as the Netherlands looked for long diagonals across the back of Scotland’s fullbacks and found the route was blocked more often than not.

Like the Dutch, the Scots’ attacks had not created any opportunities before Nisbet’s dramatic introduction.

Alongside Declan Gallagher and Ryan Fraser, the Hibernian striker was on the lookout to come on the end of a perfect Andy Robertson cross and muff it into the back of the net with his very first touch of the night.

Statue:

Scottish Kevin Nisbet scores with his first touch after coming off the bench



Debutant David Turnbull fired a try after a neat exchange with Nisbet, before a low Depay cross had to be hacked away by the impressive Hendry with Quincy Promes lurking.

Gordon’s only real save came when Van Aanholt’s low drive was deflected and the veteran managed to completely change direction to tip him behind a corner – but he may be disappointed with Depay’s free kick.

The Lyon forward chose to move to Gordon’s side after hitting the wall from a similar position a minute earlier and found the top corner with a powerful attack, although the keeper may have regretted taking a step to the right before the ball was hit.

Despite the equaliser, Clarke will be thrilled with Scotland’s first real run since March and faith will flow through the squad as they count down the days to that Euro 2020 opener with the Czech Republic in 12 days.

Statue:

Depay scores his side’s first goal with a well taken volley



Man of the Match – Jack Hendry

The highlight for Hendry will be his first international goal, which he scored as a seasoned striker rather than a -back.

Other than that, Hendry was secured at the rear and part of a somewhat improvised line of defense that frustrated the Dutch all night.

The 26-year-old may have showcased the right-wing -back for the opening game against the Czech Republic on the back of that screen.

What the manager said?

Scotland boss Steve Clarke: “It was a good performance – very good. Lots of really good things from the game. It’s disappointing not to win it, to be honest. I don’t like to talk too much about referees because I’ve been in trouble for years. that had been quite a lot lately, but the decision to award a free kick at the end was embarrassing.

“But the performance tonight is more important than the decisions of the umpires and I thought the performance was good. It would have been nice to come away with a win, but it was mainly about the performance. That’s what we’re talking about in training this week had.”

















3:26



Scottish boss Steve Clarke was critical of the decision to award a free kick from which Depay scored to tie the game late.



“We were talking about coming here with a good display and a draw against the Orange is a good result. It could have been better, but the referee decided that would not be the case.”

“Training again tomorrow. Everyone is training except John Fleck, who unfortunately is stuck in his room for a few days.

“We are going to build the match in Luxembourg, but in the end we will build the first game of the tournament against the Czech Republic.”

McFadden picks his favorite Scotland XI

Sky Sports’ James McFadden chose his favorite Scotland side for the opening with the Czech Republic on June 14

“Che Adams brings that pace we may have lacked, and that other option. Lyndon Dykes has done a fantastic job for us, but Adam can bring another dimension whether he’s partnering with Dykes or going alone.”

“This XI has been tried and tested. There are a few positions that I am not 100 per cent on, and one of them is the goalkeeper. David Marshall is clearly the hero and will be forever remembered for that penalty, except against Serbia, but that is going to be a tough decision, as Craig Gordon is likely to be in better shape.

Statue:

James McFadden’s Predicted XI For Scotland’s Opening Game Of Euro 2020



“I think he’ll go with Marshall. Kieran Tierney is the stick on, and I think he’ll bring in Grant Hanley, because he’s done a good job for him. When you’re going to play a back-three, you also want players’ side of those back three that can step out and enter large areas; Tierney is sure he’s comfortable with that, and Hendry has shown he can step into the game against good opponents in the Netherlands.

“The rest of the team picks themselves, these players have been there and done it. Scott McTominay has dropped to right-wing -back, but Clarke is clear he’s bringing him as a midfielder, and he’ll bring something else.” John McGinn’s energy, goals, he can push, he’s annoying. That’s what I expect Steve Clarke to do, but there’s still time for him to change his mind.

Choose statistics

Scotland ended a run of four consecutive defeats to the Netherlands, while their two goals tonight were as many as they had scored in their previous 11 encounters with the Netherlands beforehand.

The Netherlands have scored two or more goals in each of their last six games in all competitions (18 in total).

Scotland have drawn three of their last four matches (W1), having drawn only three of their 29 previous matches (W12 D3 L14) in all competitions.

Scotland have won only one of their last 11 friendlies (D2 L8) and have won none of their last five such matches (D1 L4).

Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 29 goals in his last 25 appearances for his country (16 goals, 13 assists).

Jack Hendry scored his first senior goal for Scotland in what was his sixth appearance for his country, while Kevin Nisbet scored in his second appearance at international level.

What’s next?

Scotland travel to Luxembourg for their final warm-up game on Sunday at 5pm, before their Euro 2020 campaign kicks off against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday 14 June – that’s a 2pm kick-off.