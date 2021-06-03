Seniors ‘elated’ to return to Joslyn Center after COVID shutdown

Fran Anderson started volunteering at the Joslyn Center ten years ago after the death of her husband. And after more than a year away from the Palm Desert senior center due to COVID-19 restrictions, she was happy to be back at her post at the reception on Wednesday during the grand reopening celebration.

“It was a godsend for me,” Anderson said. Everyone else is “elated” too. You can tell, she said, by “just looking at the eyes.” That’s about all you could see of people’s faces, as masks are required to enter. Yet Anderson recognizes everyone.

“I love people,” she said, and those at the Joslyn Center, both members and staff, are “amazing.”

Joslyn is the first community center in Coachella Valley to reopen to members after it closed last March due to the pandemic. During the “Back to Joslyn” celebration, residents were able to sign up for or renew memberships, re-introduce themselves to the facility, sign up for classes and activities, connect with local resources, or even receive a COVID-19 vaccine. About 120 people showed up during the two-hour window.

“It shows that people want to come back,” Jack Newby, executive director, said of the turnout. “People are ready to get out.”

Many COVID-19 safety measures, including temperature checks and physical distancing, are still in effect in the center. Newby said he wants members to get used to the new procedure for having their temperature checked and signing up.

“We don’t know if there will be another (COVID-19) spike or not,” he said. The Joslyn Center has chosen to remain cautious for the time being.

About a dozen members of the Desert Ukulele Marching Band, totaling 150 players, met downtown for the first time since March, using the celebration as an opportunity to play together in person. The group, which practiced via Zoom, will resume in person next week, but with limited capacity.

“This is just amazing here,” Eric Parker said after playing along with his harmonica. Parker, who lives in Palm Desert, danced to several tunes, including “Runaround Sue”. “This is fun,” he said.

Volunteers and members were happy to see each other again and some who had been vaccinated gave each other quick hugs or handshakes.

Phil Tonachio, who also volunteers at the front desk, has been devouring mysteries for the past year (he was an avid reader before the pandemic). Now he is vaccinated and ready to spend his time elsewhere.

“It will be really nice to be engaged again,” the Palm Desert resident said of his return to his volunteer role. He has been working at the center for three years.

Madonna Brcka, a senior living in Indian Wells, calls bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Joslyn. She did call a few sessions for the virtual edition of the center on Facebook, but it wasn’t quite the same, according to her daughter, Tamara Brcka.

“She really missed volunteering here,” Brcka said. “She’s excited that it’s opening (and) just to have a place to go and socialize.”

In addition to bingo and ukulele, the center offers fitness, yoga, meditation, and self-defense classes, as well as bowling, pickleball, table tennis, and Latin dancing. Clubs and group activities include knitting, quilting, and watercolor painting. The virtual programming of the center continues.

The official reopening date is Monday. Activities are limited and reservations are required for all classes. Located at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert, the center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the summer. $30 per year membership is required. Membership is open to anyone aged 50 and over.

Maria Sestito deals with aging issues in the Coachella Valley. She is also a Report for America Corps member. Follow her on Twitter @RiaSestito, on Instagram @RiaSestito_Reporter or email [email protected]