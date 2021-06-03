Another chance for Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang

SAN FRANCISCO Rachel Heck’s incredible run of strong play could only be stopped by one thing: a positive COVID-19 test. At least, that’s what it seemed like for a scary 24-hour period when the Stanford freshman called her mom in the middle of the night in Memphis with the news.

She went to a quarantine dorm for a short period of time, but was eventually released before having to spend the night. (There has been a slew of false positives.)

Heck came to the Olympic Club in the middle of final exams. Her belongings are boxed and sitting in an empty dorm room, ready to be shipped back to Tennessee. She has a paper in a political science class that she told herself to write on Monday, but didn’t start it until Tuesday and had to hand it in on Friday.

That’s the plan, to finish it today, she said. Will it happen? No. But that’s the plan.

Heck won her last six college tournaments, including the NCAA Championship, plus a 36-hole sectional qualifier to get into 76this US Women’s Open. Included in her lecture series is a one-day tournament here at Olympic, where she shot 66 on a brutally cold day. However, this is not the same rate she saw on May 5.

When we hit him in the rough a month ago it was fine, she said, from there you would just hit him on the green. It’s a slightly different story this week.

On Sunday, Heck hit it into the left rough of the tee and took out her 5-iron. She moved it just 40 yards into the rough. She continued with the next shot into the right rough and then had reached the point.

It was good for me, I guess, she said.

Good luck to our cardinal (and other future cardinals) playing this week @uswomensopen Bee @TheOlympicClub! 7:00 (9) Aline Krauter

8:06 (9) @rachelheck2020

2:02 (1) Rose Zhang#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/wKcgsAF1on — Stanford Women’s Golf (@StanfordWGolf) June 2, 2021

There are 30 amateurs in the field this week and three will carry logos from nearby Stanford. Heck is joined by Womens British Amateur Champion Aline Krauter and freshman freshman Rose Zhang, the No. 1 amateur in the world. Heck is No. 2.

Only one amateur has ever won the US Womens Open, Catherine Lacoste in 1968. Morgan Pressel, who works for NBC this week, came very close in 2005, saying the rough at Olympic reminds her of what she saw in Cherry Hills when she lost. a heartthrob for Birdie Kim.

Can an amateur win again?

Yeah, I don’t see why not, Pressel texted.

Seven amateurs have finished second or in part second over the years, most recently Hye-JinChoi in 2017.

I think everyone dreams of winning a major, winning the US Open, said Rose Zhang, who finished 11 whothis at the ANA Inspiration 2020.

Zhang will be a Stanford freshman in the fall. Cardinal coach Anne Walker plans to watch her players at Olympic on Thursday. The consistent Zhang stays out of trouble and is especially deadly on the greens from within 15 feet. But even that is probably not her strongest asset.

She has a lot of control over her mind, Walker said, incredible discipline.

Both Heck and Zhang will have their dads on the bag this week. Heck’s entire family is in town for the occasion, including friend Sam Killebrew, who has just completed his sophomore year at West Point. Killebrew’s commitment to service inspired Heck to join the Air Force ROTC program at Stanford.

On the way to the course Wednesday morning, Heck listened to the hype list her team made on the way to the Nationals. Walker encouraged Heck to take some time out of the game between last week’s NCAA Championship and the USWO, noting how crucial that proved to be between the regional and national players.

It’s hard not to be energized and excited when you’re at the US Women’s Open, Heck noted.

After this week, Heck will remain in the Bay Area to play the LPGA Mediheal Championship at nearby Lake Merced. She also has a sponsorship waiver for the Marathon Classic in early July.

Heck first qualified for the US Womens Open in 2017 at the age of 15. She tied for 33rd that year. The humble Heck isn’t one to make a big fuss about her recent success or make bold predictions. Her main focus: enjoying the walk.

It’s so special, she said. I watched this every year when I was growing up, and I aspired to be one of the players out there. To get that chance as an amateur is pretty unreal.