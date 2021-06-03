Union Football organizes Prospect Clinic on July 23





american football

2-6-2021 16:53:00 Steve Sheridan, Director of Sports Communications

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY – The Union College football program will host a one-day prospect clinic on Friday, July 23 at Frank Bailey Field in the Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium. The clinic offers interested student athletes the chance to be exposed to training delivered by Union College’s football coaching staff. DETAILS Date: Friday 23 July 2021

Cost: $75 (non-refundable)

Venue: Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium, Union College

Equipment needed: helmet, shoulder pads and sod cleats. This event is held on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to complete the online registration form below and email payment once you decide to participate. SCHEME 12:00-13:00 hrs Registration (Frank Bailey Field) 12:00-13:00 hrs Campus tours (optional) 13:15-15:15 hours soccer practice 15:15-15:30 o’clock Question and Answer Session with “Area Recruiters” To confirm your seat at the clinic, complete the online registration form and send the check (written out to Union College Football), the waiver form, and the medical clearance form below to Jeff Behrman :

Union College

Alumni Gym – Football Office

807 Union Street

Schenectady, NY 12308 Waivers can also be emailed to Coach Behrman ([email protected]) or faxed (attn: Jeff Behrman ) to 518-388-6695. Online registration form:click here

Exemption form:click here

Medical authorization form:click here

Directions to the Campus:click here For questions about the clinic, please contact Coach Behrman by e-mail.

