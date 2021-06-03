Tennis can’t stop its Covid bubble

Craig Tiley, the chief executive of Tennis Australia, said officials were working on several scenarios. He dismissed speculation that the tournament would have to be moved to the coast as Australias government has not said when the two-week quarantine for international visitors will end. For now, Tiley has pinned his hopes on significant increases in vaccinations in the coming months to allay local concerns about tennis bringing coronavirus cases to Australia, which has nearly eradicated infections by isolating itself.

After the French Open, the tours will shift to the lawn season and Wimbledon, which was canceled last year. London, which has endured months of lockdowns, is slowly starting to return to normal following a dramatic drop in infections caused by the UK’s vaccination programme. Pub and restaurant life is expected to have made a significant return when Wimbledon kicks off on June 28.

But again, tennis players will largely be locked up in their hotel rooms, not even allowed to rent private residences near the All England Club, as many of them usually do. Even Andy Murray, who lives a short drive from the club, will have to move to the players’ hotel. Tournament officials have threatened to disqualify players if they or any member of their support teams are caught breaking the rules.

Johanna Konta, the UK pro who is a member of the Women’s Tour Players Council, said players understand the need for a balancing act, but there is also a need to allow for flexibility, to give us a bit of normality.

That’s easier said than done, Simon said. Vaccinations among players could help, but Simon said only about 20 percent of female pros have been given a chance, mainly because they are ineligible or hesitant to get vaccinated in their country. Vaccination rates on the men’s tour are also low for similar reasons. Roger Federer got one. Novak Djokovic, a vaccination skeptic who has had Covid-19, has declined to say whether he has been vaccinated or plans to be.