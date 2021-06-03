Sports
Tennis can’t stop its Covid bubble
PARIS The Paris lockdown is coming to an end. During the day, the streets of the French capital are lively and everyone can enjoy them again, except for the world’s best tennis players.
They get an hour a day.
For many professional athletes, especially those in countries where vaccine releases are progressing rapidly, life is starting to return to normal. However, tennis players at the French Open remain in a state of high pandemic alert, forced to commute mostly between designated hotels and venues for competition or training as the world around them comes back to life.
It’s not the best situation, Rafael Nadal, the 13-time Grand Slam winner, said recently.
Nadal wants to eat out. He wants to lead a normal life. It’s not possible today, he said. We’ll just wait it out.
The situation remains somewhat precarious. On Wednesday evening, tournament organizers announced that two men’s doubles players had tested positive and had been removed from the tournament.
During the French Open, players are allowed to be anywhere other than their hotel, Roland Garros, where the tournament takes place, or a practice complex, but only for the 60 minutes agreed upon by the government and tournament officials as a condition of holding the tournament. After months of strict restrictions on their movements, some players said even that bit of freedom felt like a godsend.
I know that to some people, an hour outside may seem like a small detail, but at least to me it means a lot to get outside and get away from it all, said Coco Gauff, the up-and-coming American teenager who spent most of the time outside. time last three months on the road, playing seven tournaments since the Australian Open.
The pandemic has created major obstacles for every professional sport. But because tennis players and the tours change city and country, and sometimes continents, every week, the sport is particularly vulnerable.
When sports came back to life last summer, the big concern was to prevent athletes from getting infected and then sideline a team or force an entire tournament, maybe even a league, to stop. Now the focus is on preventing players traveling around the world from infecting local communities. As government officials continue to tighten or even close the borders, the sports organizers often had to agree to a strict set of conditions in order to get permission for tournaments to take place. Those conditions often include severe restrictions on the player’s movement.
This is about striking a balance between allowing athletes in these places to compete and not disrupting current environments, said Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA, the women’s professional tour.
The men’s tour recently began offering antigen testing every two days and began allowing players who tested negative to leave their hotels for limited activities, such as sports, dining and shopping. But that can only happen if local officials agree.
For the players, the routine is getting old. Alexander Zverev of Germany, the No. 6 seed at the French Open, said this spring he had reached a breaking pointpunt at a tournament in Rotterdam earlier this year, panicked as he was locked in his hotel and the empty arena with little access to fresh air.
Daniil Medvedev of Russia, runner-up at the French Open, said he found life on the road confusing these days.
When he visited Moscow, everything was open and he was free to go to nightclubs and restaurants. When the tour moved to Florida for the Miami Open, spring break was in full swing, but players were confined to their hotels. Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was fined $7,500 for visiting a Whole Foods. Now the tour is in Europe and each city has different guidelines, some of which have been shut down almost during the day.
It’s controversial, Medvedev said. Depends on what you believe in, depends on what you think about all this, depends on what you see.
It is not clear when this will all end. In Australia, where the sport is supposed to start its 2022 Grand Slam season with the Australian Open in January, Melbourne went back into lockdown last week. Tennis officials are already trying to negotiate a plan to hold the tournament without forcing players into a two-week quarantine, which anyone arriving in the country must still observe.
Craig Tiley, the chief executive of Tennis Australia, said officials were working on several scenarios. He dismissed speculation that the tournament would have to be moved to the coast as Australias government has not said when the two-week quarantine for international visitors will end. For now, Tiley has pinned his hopes on significant increases in vaccinations in the coming months to allay local concerns about tennis bringing coronavirus cases to Australia, which has nearly eradicated infections by isolating itself.
After the French Open, the tours will shift to the lawn season and Wimbledon, which was canceled last year. London, which has endured months of lockdowns, is slowly starting to return to normal following a dramatic drop in infections caused by the UK’s vaccination programme. Pub and restaurant life is expected to have made a significant return when Wimbledon kicks off on June 28.
But again, tennis players will largely be locked up in their hotel rooms, not even allowed to rent private residences near the All England Club, as many of them usually do. Even Andy Murray, who lives a short drive from the club, will have to move to the players’ hotel. Tournament officials have threatened to disqualify players if they or any member of their support teams are caught breaking the rules.
Johanna Konta, the UK pro who is a member of the Women’s Tour Players Council, said players understand the need for a balancing act, but there is also a need to allow for flexibility, to give us a bit of normality.
That’s easier said than done, Simon said. Vaccinations among players could help, but Simon said only about 20 percent of female pros have been given a chance, mainly because they are ineligible or hesitant to get vaccinated in their country. Vaccination rates on the men’s tour are also low for similar reasons. Roger Federer got one. Novak Djokovic, a vaccination skeptic who has had Covid-19, has declined to say whether he has been vaccinated or plans to be.
However, a period of relief may lie ahead.
After Wimbledon, tennis will shift to the Tokyo Olympics, where health protocols will be extremely strict. But then the sport moves to North America to play on hard courts. That part of the tour can feel like a slog for top pros. The heat can be oppressive and many players are tired of seven months of travel and competition.
It’s unclear what will happen to the National Bank Open, scheduled for Toronto and Montreal, with the Canadian government’s travel restrictions and quarantines still in effect, but life in the United States, home to a series of tournaments leading up to the US Open may be free of almost all restrictions, even requiring mask to be worn indoors. With the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, postponed from March to October, players have an excuse to extend their stay in the US if they wish.
I’m obviously waiting for the week when all this will go away and none of that will be part of our procedure and routine, Tsitsipas said. So really looking forward to the next few months. Maybe we’ll see things get back to normal, and I’m waiting for that day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]