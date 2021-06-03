Connect with us

Sports

Hockey boys: title-winning Lewiston coach Jamie Belleau quits

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By


Jamie Belleau, Lewiston High School’s head boys’ hockey coach, leads training at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston in 2018. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal file photo

Jamie Belleau said it’s time to spend some time with family.

The Lewiston boys’ hockey coach has stepped down from the position in the past 13 seasons after leading the Blue Devils to four state championships since 2016.

It was a tough decision, Belleau said. It has nothing to do with the fact that I have no passion for coaching or anything to do with Lewiston. I love Lewiston, I love the program, it basically came down to spending some time with my kids. One will be junior in high school next year and the other will be senior. I’ve been juggling for many years, I’ve tried to make it work, but one of them plays hockey, another does a full-time sport in the winter. I’m going to have a rough time between work, being a father and watching them play towards the end of their high school careers and on top of that I’m coaching my youngest daughter. I coach her U10 travel hockey team.

He also plans to spend time with his oldest son, James, next winter when he becomes a sophomore at the University of Tampa. His other son, Michael, is a junior at North Yarmouth Academy and his daughter Anna is a junior at Lewiston, while Ellie is the youngest and plays hockey on the Maine Gladiators 10U travel team.

Lewiston High School head coach Jamie Belleau and his son, Michael, during the 2019-2020 season. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this photo

Lewiston Athletic Director Jason Fuller said it is a big loss for the athletics department and is pleased with how Belleau has handled the job in his 13 seasons.

I don’t think how many people realize the pressure that comes with being the Lewiston High School boys’ hockey coach, it’s just on another level, Fuller said. I think he did an incredible job dealing with that pressure, and once again he did a really good job.

Before taking the job at Lewiston, Belleau was the head coach at Edward Little from 2003-05, where she won the 2003 and 2004 Class A Championships with the Red Eddies. His six total state championships placed him one behind current EL coach, Norm Gagne.

Belleau believed that when he took over the Lewiston program in 2008-09, it was in a good spot as the team came out of a Class A State Championship appearance in the 2007-08 season, losing to Biddeford and the future Pittsburgh penguin. Brian Dumoulin.

His career record at Lewiston was 209-40-10.

Everything happens for a reason, I am very grateful, Belleau said. I went to Lewiston, it’s my alma mater, I was head coach at EL for three years and then I took a short break. Then this opportunity presented itself. I think the program has always been strong, Lewiston High School, it has a tradition of excellence. I was certainly aware of that, I played there, lived and grew up here. That was when I got there (as a coach) because of all my predecessors. It was something I wanted to build on and continue on. Our goal from day one (in 2008) was to win a state championship. It took us a while, but that happens, it’s hard to win state championships.

Belleau believes the program is in a good place as the defending state champions, 21-0 in 2019-20, and there were no state championships last season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils went 9-2-1 this year, but the two losses came to NYA, which is not an MPA school.

The most important thing Belleau did for the program was to establish relationships with the best high schools in New England.

He’s made a commitment to play the best (opponents) you can get, Fuller said. I think you look at who we played in our scrimmages, that’s a product of Jamie going out and meeting people, getting to know people. I think that takes the program to the next level. Our relationship with BC High is something we are very proud of and that is because Jamie has developed that relationship. I think it’s given our kids (a chance) to be exposed because they’ve played some elite level programs, be it BC High, just to name one. We played others, we played Malden Catholic in the past.

Fuller felt that Belleau had done well to push his players to go to the preparatory or junior hockey route if that was a player’s goal, even if the player still qualified at the high school level. Fuller also felt that Belleau had done well to mold children into young men of the ice.

Most of the Blue Devils this season were freshmen or sophomores. Belleau believes that whoever becomes a coach will be able to succeed.

We had a young squad that is exciting to build on next year, said Belleau. The fact that I can’t coach that group makes this decision difficult, but it doesn’t matter which group (I decided to stop coaching), Lewiston. It doesn’t matter if we had no success last year or a lot of success… we are still the defending champion, an undefeated season and a great, shortened season given the circumstances. There is much to look forward to. That’s not the right reason to make the decision that’s best for my family. I’m going to miss that group, but it doesn’t matter, I would miss any group (kids).

Fuller said the athletics department will begin accepting applications for the next coach and there is no timetable for when a hire will be announced.

One of the lasting memories for Belleau was when Fuller first offered him the job after Gagne left Lewiston.

Other memories are on the ice, including the first state championship in 2016 that kicked off the three-peat, with more titles in 2017 and 2018.

Winning in 2016 after (it’s been since) 2002 (the last time Lewiston won a state title), when Tim Smith did it (as a coach), that’s a lasting memory. My brother was on the bench (as an assistant coach) for that game, Belleau said. I’m still a dad, went 21-0 (in 2020) with Michael as a junior at Lewiston High School and hugging him on the ice, it was very special to me. Those are of course highlights.

Use the form below to reset your password. Once you’ve sent your account email address, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.

« Previous

The next ”

related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: