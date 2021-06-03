Hockey boys: title-winning Lewiston coach Jamie Belleau quits

Jamie Belleau said it’s time to spend some time with family.

The Lewiston boys’ hockey coach has stepped down from the position in the past 13 seasons after leading the Blue Devils to four state championships since 2016.

It was a tough decision, Belleau said. It has nothing to do with the fact that I have no passion for coaching or anything to do with Lewiston. I love Lewiston, I love the program, it basically came down to spending some time with my kids. One will be junior in high school next year and the other will be senior. I’ve been juggling for many years, I’ve tried to make it work, but one of them plays hockey, another does a full-time sport in the winter. I’m going to have a rough time between work, being a father and watching them play towards the end of their high school careers and on top of that I’m coaching my youngest daughter. I coach her U10 travel hockey team.

He also plans to spend time with his oldest son, James, next winter when he becomes a sophomore at the University of Tampa. His other son, Michael, is a junior at North Yarmouth Academy and his daughter Anna is a junior at Lewiston, while Ellie is the youngest and plays hockey on the Maine Gladiators 10U travel team.

Lewiston Athletic Director Jason Fuller said it is a big loss for the athletics department and is pleased with how Belleau has handled the job in his 13 seasons.

I don’t think how many people realize the pressure that comes with being the Lewiston High School boys’ hockey coach, it’s just on another level, Fuller said. I think he did an incredible job dealing with that pressure, and once again he did a really good job.

Before taking the job at Lewiston, Belleau was the head coach at Edward Little from 2003-05, where she won the 2003 and 2004 Class A Championships with the Red Eddies. His six total state championships placed him one behind current EL coach, Norm Gagne.

Belleau believed that when he took over the Lewiston program in 2008-09, it was in a good spot as the team came out of a Class A State Championship appearance in the 2007-08 season, losing to Biddeford and the future Pittsburgh penguin. Brian Dumoulin.

His career record at Lewiston was 209-40-10.

Everything happens for a reason, I am very grateful, Belleau said. I went to Lewiston, it’s my alma mater, I was head coach at EL for three years and then I took a short break. Then this opportunity presented itself. I think the program has always been strong, Lewiston High School, it has a tradition of excellence. I was certainly aware of that, I played there, lived and grew up here. That was when I got there (as a coach) because of all my predecessors. It was something I wanted to build on and continue on. Our goal from day one (in 2008) was to win a state championship. It took us a while, but that happens, it’s hard to win state championships.

Belleau believes the program is in a good place as the defending state champions, 21-0 in 2019-20, and there were no state championships last season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils went 9-2-1 this year, but the two losses came to NYA, which is not an MPA school.

The most important thing Belleau did for the program was to establish relationships with the best high schools in New England.

He’s made a commitment to play the best (opponents) you can get, Fuller said. I think you look at who we played in our scrimmages, that’s a product of Jamie going out and meeting people, getting to know people. I think that takes the program to the next level. Our relationship with BC High is something we are very proud of and that is because Jamie has developed that relationship. I think it’s given our kids (a chance) to be exposed because they’ve played some elite level programs, be it BC High, just to name one. We played others, we played Malden Catholic in the past.

Fuller felt that Belleau had done well to push his players to go to the preparatory or junior hockey route if that was a player’s goal, even if the player still qualified at the high school level. Fuller also felt that Belleau had done well to mold children into young men of the ice.

Most of the Blue Devils this season were freshmen or sophomores. Belleau believes that whoever becomes a coach will be able to succeed.

We had a young squad that is exciting to build on next year, said Belleau. The fact that I can’t coach that group makes this decision difficult, but it doesn’t matter which group (I decided to stop coaching), Lewiston. It doesn’t matter if we had no success last year or a lot of success… we are still the defending champion, an undefeated season and a great, shortened season given the circumstances. There is much to look forward to. That’s not the right reason to make the decision that’s best for my family. I’m going to miss that group, but it doesn’t matter, I would miss any group (kids).

Fuller said the athletics department will begin accepting applications for the next coach and there is no timetable for when a hire will be announced.

One of the lasting memories for Belleau was when Fuller first offered him the job after Gagne left Lewiston.

Other memories are on the ice, including the first state championship in 2016 that kicked off the three-peat, with more titles in 2017 and 2018.

Winning in 2016 after (it’s been since) 2002 (the last time Lewiston won a state title), when Tim Smith did it (as a coach), that’s a lasting memory. My brother was on the bench (as an assistant coach) for that game, Belleau said. I’m still a dad, went 21-0 (in 2020) with Michael as a junior at Lewiston High School and hugging him on the ice, it was very special to me. Those are of course highlights.

