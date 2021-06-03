Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs leaves rookie year ‘in the past’





Acclaimed for his blazing speed, Henry Ruggs III is no stranger to leaving behind those who tried to keep up with him in the past — or the dust, if you will. Ruggs isn’t shy about doing that with his rookie season from a year ago, one in which he really never got off to a consistent start and his promises were too few to add up to the production the Las Vegas Raiders faced. had hoped to see him after using the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. “Last year is a thing of the past,” Ruggs said on Wednesday. via the team website Levi Edwards. “Yes, it was frustrating at times, but like I said, that’s in the past. We’re building on it; it’s a fresh start now and we’re going to work to make it better.” The Alabama product goal of leaving 2020 behind and moving toward a (much) better 2021 is certainly the right approach in theory. While Ruggs doesn’t want to look back, a quick glance reveals just how real the battle really was. At the end of the season, Ruggs owned a 54.0 Pro Football Focus class, which was 125th out of 131 qualifying receivers. For the top wideout taken in the 2020 draft, it was a drop in expectation to say the least. Ruggs’ final rookie matched 26 receptions on 43 goals for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts). Seen in the sort of past Raiders receivers with his ability to stretch the field, Ruggs was a failure as a deep threat and the production he failed to deliver was a boon to Nelson Agholor. Per PFF, in 2020, Ruggs had 15 goals from 20 yards or more, but only five catches for 245 yards and two scores. Agholor had 11 catches for 444 yards and six scores on 23 goals over 20 yards, turning those numbers into a lucrative contract with the Patriots. That’s why Ruggs is poised to play a bigger role in the Raiders Offensive and, quite frankly, it will need to. “Of course I’m ready to take on a bigger role,” Ruggs said, via the team website. “Last year, for me to describe it, it was a start. That’s about the best way I can describe it. Something to build on; it was a starting point, and we’ll build from there And of course, like I said, I’m ready to take on a bigger role and help my team in a bigger way.” Obviously, Ruggs is facing its lack of production in 2020 head-on and knows improvements need to be made. “I can always develop in all areas,” Ruggs said on Wednesday. “Adding stronger, adding versatility, moving, going to different positions, walking different routes, expanding my route tree and doing different things to find different ways to help the team. I’m open and excited to bring new things to the team.” learn and do.” With a talent like Darren Waller, Ruggs is unlikely to take away the title from quarterback Derek Carr’s best option, but become a legitimate deep threat and the No. 2 pass-catching option should definitely be in the forecast. According to his account, Ruggs is ready to start his second season and wants to put his disappointing rookie season – along with defenders – behind him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos