Sports
Donderland England guru Bayliss in BBL coaching coup
Trevor Bayliss, the coach who masterminded England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, has been revealed as coach of the Sydney Thunder for the next three KFC BBL seasons.
Bayliss brings an impressive resume to the role; as well as winning the first English World Cup title after that dramatic draw at Lord’s two years ago, he has coached the Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014, and sent the Sydney Sixers to the title in the BBL’s inaugural season in 2011-12.
He is also the current head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise that has dropped David Warner from the playing XI this season before the tournament was suspended amid the devastating coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Despite his success around the world, Bayliss, who also coached the NSW Blues to Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup titles between 2004 and 2007, said it’s “like coming home” to be involved with the Thunder.
The 58-year-old lives in the Thunder heart of Sydney’s western suburbs and said he was delighted to return to coaching Australian cricket for the first time since his stint with the Sixers in 2014-15.
“It’s great to be home and involved in cricket in New South Wales,” said Bayliss.
“The Thunder has done well over the past few years… Hopefully we can take it one or two steps further this summer.
“Winning as many matches as possible and participating in the Final is my main goal.”
The Thunder finished third last summer, but lost their knockout final to the Brisbane Heat in Canberra.
Days later, the club removed veteran captain Callum Ferguson in a shock move, before Shane Bond, the former New Zealand fast bowler, stepped down as head coach in April, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.
Bayliss said he was excited about a squad that “has some very exciting young NSW players” already on board for BBL|11.
That list is swollen with two with confirmation that Jonathan Cook and Nathan McAndrew will return next summer, with ten players now committed to the club.
“It’s early days… but most of the guys from last year are back, so that’s a good sign for this year,” said Bayliss.
“In a two-month tournament like the Big Bash, you need more than 11 good players. It’s going to be a strong squad.”
A new club captain has not yet been confirmed, with Queensland skipper Usman Khawaja the most likely contender.
Thunder’s confirmed roster for BBL|11 includes the exciting 19-year-old leg spinner Tanveer Sangha, whose breakthrough summer led to selection in the Australian T20 squad that toured New Zealand in February.
Sangha is also part of the expanded roster for the upcoming limited-crossing tours of Australia to take on the West Indies and Bangladesh, although Thunder team-mate Daniel Sams, the club’s only other current international representative, opted for it. to stay home for the winter for health reasons.
Bayliss nomination with the Thunder leaves the Melbourne Renegades as the last remaining BBL club without a head coach.
Coincidentally, former Renegades coach Michael Klinger was the man to appoint Bayliss to his new role as Cricket NSW’s head of male cricket.
“His experience as both an international and franchise T20 coach around the world is a great asset to the club and will be a fantastic resource for both the playing team and the coaching group,” Klinger said in a statement.
“Trevor will continue to shape the squad, including the selection of a new captain and the addition of high-quality foreign players.”
The BBL expanded last summer to allow three internationals into the playing XI, but it remains to be seen whether that will remain for BBL|11, with plans for an overseas draw yet to be realised.
Sydney Thunder BBL|11 Squad (so far): Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain
