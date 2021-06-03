High school football coaches suspended after teen was forced to eat pork, says lawyer Law





A high school soccer coach in Canton, Ohio, and seven assistant coaches have been suspended after punishing a 17-year-old for missing voluntary practice by forcing him to eat pork against his religious beliefs, according to a lawyer who represents the boy’s family. The Canton City School District took action against the McKinley Senior High School coaches after an initial investigation. according to a statement on Wednesday by Jeff Talbertthe district inspector. It has also filed a report on the case with the Canton Police Department, who are investigating it as a possible hazing. On the last day of class, May 24, four days after missing an optional practice session, the 17-year-old, an up-and-coming senior, was forced to eat an entire pepperoni pizza, even though the head coach, Marcus Wattley, and the other coaches knew that. he didn’t eat pork because he was a Hebrew Israelite, according to his family’s attorney Ed Gilbert. He said the boys’ family planned to sue the school district. School district officials were not available for comment Wednesday, but in a statement released afternoon, Mr. Talbert said: The investigation found that the identified coaches engaged in actions that were inappropriate, humiliating and divisive in a misguided attempt. to discipline the student-athletes.

The statement, which did not include details of the episode or name the coaches, also did not specify the length of the suspensions. Mr. Talbert added that further disciplinary action will follow. Let’s be clear, the Canton City School District holds our coaching and general staff to the highest professional and ethical standards, said Mr. talbert. Anything that does not meet these standards is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Attempts to reach Mr Wattley by telephone on Wednesday evening were unsuccessful. According to mr. Gilbert, the 17-year-old, who he said had already received a college football scholarship, is in therapy because of the episode, which was reported last week by The Canton Repository, a local newspaper. He’s of the faith and that’s what hurts him so much is that the coach knew about his beliefs and wanted to punish him, and it’s our view that it was done intentionally and it was a punitive measure, said Mr. Gilbert. According to Mr Gilbert, the 17-year-old was told his teammates would be forced to do extra exercises if he didn’t eat the pizza, and that his own position with the team could be jeopardized.

The coach told him that to have respect and stay in this team, you have to eat the pizza, he said. The coaches were aware of the students’ religious beliefs because they had all attended team meals together, with the student making sure they ordered meals that did not contain pork, Mr Gilbert said. I don’t know what was going on in the minds of these coaches. I mean, in today’s society you respect people’s religious beliefs, Mr Gilbert said. You don’t laugh at them or make a point of it, and I just don’t know where this coach is. Although the coaches allowed the player to remove the pepperoni after repeating his convictions, Mr. Gilbert, pork scraps were left on the pizza. He ate it anyway. When he was done, coaches instructed him to do weighted exercises on the football field. When a coach who was not present learned what had happened, he immediately reported it to the school, according to Mr. Gilbert. There will be a special meeting of the school districts education council on Thursday to discuss the matter further.

