Tech boys tennis falls into semi-final section; Other Wednesday Section Highlights





ST. CLOUD Heading into Wednesday’s game, the technical boys’ tennis team knew it wasn’t going to be easy to secure a place in the section final. The Tigers faced Alexandria at Sartell High School on Wednesday afternoon for the Section 8AA boys’ tennis team tournament. It came down to the final games, but Alexandria managed to squeeze out the 4-3 win and eliminate Tech from the tournament. Back in the regular season, Tech won 6-1 against Alexandria, but head coach Paul Bates said after Wednesday’s game it was closer than the score showed. That statement turned out to be true at Sartell as the overall game went back and forth for the first two or three points. The first point went to Gannon Lueck of Alexandria at number 2 in singles, as he beat Gavin Fenstad of Tech in straight sets. Tech’s Max Rud and Ripley Garden tied the game at 1-1 with a straight-set win over No. 2 doubles. The Cardinals came back with a No. 4 singles win with Aaron Jost while beating Tech’s Tomiwa Ajayi in straight sets. The battle continued as Tech’s Michael Plombom made it 2-2 with a No. 1 singles win. Plombom booked the first set 6-3, but lost in the second set 6-4. He stayed strong and stuck to his game to win 6-1 in the third set and tie the game. Alexandria regained the lead when Landon Schabel won the number 3 single against Emilio Estevez of Tech to make it a 3-2 game. That number 3 singles went to a third set, but Schabel eventually had the momentum. The only two games remaining in the entire match were No. 1 doubles and No. 3 doubles. Andrew Plombom and Ben Nelson of Tech were en route to a third set against Alexandria, but the Cardinals were able to take the needed fourth point on number 3 doubles. Alexandria’s Brennan Parker and Tyler Jabas fought back from losing the first set to win the final two sets against Tech’s Jonah Atkinson and Ben Eiynck to win the match for the Cardinals. Plombom/Nelson won the third set 2-0 after the match was halted due to the win for Alexandria and Tech fell 4-3 in the match. The Tigers team’s season has come to an end, but a handful of Tech players will compete in the individual tournament for the section on Thursday. Nelson and Fenstad will team up for the doubles tournament, as will the Plombom brothers. Estevez will compete in singles. The Section 8AA boys’ individual tennis tournament begins Thursday at 10 a.m. at Sartell High School. The quarterfinals are at 10am followed by the semifinals at 12pm and the championship at 2pm Tech vs. Alexandria results singles No. 1: Michael Plombom (Tech) beats Jacob Partington (Alexandria)6-3.4-6.6-1 No. 2: Gannon Lueck (Alexandria) beats Gavin Fenstad (Tech)6-3,6-4 No. 3:Landon Schabel (Alexandria) beats Emilio Estevez (Tech) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 No. 4: Aaron Jost (Alexandria) beats Tomiwa Ajayi (Tech) 6-1, 6-3 doubles No. 1: Andrew Plombom/Ben Nelson (Tech) beats Pieter Mulder/Owen Gilbertson (Alexandria) 7-6, 5-7, 2-0 No. 2: Max Rud/Ripley Garden (Tech) beats Andrew Wegner/Dylan Nelson (Alexandria) 6-3, 6-3 No. 3:Brennan Parker/Tyler Jabas (Alexandria) beats Jonah Atkinson/Ben Eiynck (Tech) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 Highlights from other sections Basketball Section 6AAQuarterfinal No. 7 Annandale at No. 2 Albany, 5 p.m. no. 6 Cathedral at No. 3 Royalton, 5 p.m. boys golf Section 8AAA Tournament Round two at Rich Spring Golf Club Team Results: 1. Alexandria 611 (306-305), 2. Moorhead 612 (307-305), 3. Brainerd 625 (305-320), 4. Sartell 638 (315-323), 5. Buffalo 659 (328-331 ), 6. Bemidji 666 (331-335) Tech/Apollo, Becker, Monticello, Willmar and Sauk Rapids were all cut for team scores on Tuesday after the first day. Sartell individual results: 1. Logan Hamak 144 (69-75), 2. Lance Hamak 157 (79-78), 3. Logan Carlson 168 (83-85), 4. Mason Lund 172 (85-87), T5. Carson Andel 173 (84-89), T5. Luke Greenlun 173 (88-85) Tech/Apollo individual results: 1. Augustus Falloon 161 (78-83), 2. Sam Geller 171 (86-85), 3. Brian Streitz 172 (86-86) Sauk Rapids Individual results: 1. Collin Fuchs 168 (84-84), 2. Elijah Moilanen 177 (85-92) Sartell’s Logan Hamak advances to the Boys’ Class AAA Individual Golf Tournament. He finished third in the 2019 state tournament and will try to improve this season. The tournament will take place at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids from June 15-16. girlslacrosse Section 8A Tournament No. 11 Sartell/Sauk Rapids at No. 6 Moorhead, 6.30 pm Boys tennis Section 8AA Team Tournament Semi-finals Alexandria 4, Tech 3 See story above. Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.







