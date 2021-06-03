Treasurer of Singapore National Olympic Council Lee dies aged 65 65





Tributes have been paid to Edwin Lee, the “straight-talking” and “invaluable” treasurer of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), who has passed away at the age of 65. The SNOC said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Lee, who served as both the president of the Singapore Taekwondo Federation and the Chinese Swimming Club. Lee was also a director of the Singapore Olympic Foundation, led the Singapore Tennis Association and served on the leadership of the Singapore Table Tennis Association. Singapore’s Rio 2016 Olympic Swimming Champion Joseph Schooling was among those who paid tribute to Lee. “A great loss for our sports community,” said Scholing. “A very good and nice person. ‘You will be sorely missed, Uncle Edwin. RIP. Deepest condolences to his family.’ International Olympic Committee Vice President Ng Ser Miang, a member of the SNOC, described Lee as “a dear friend who is like a brother” and who is “genuine, kind, loyal, generous and selfless, principled, steadfast and tough” used to be. Ng said Lee has contributed a lot to sports and society, but prefers to stay out of the limelight. Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling said “Uncle Edwin” will be a “great loss” to Singapore’s sports community Getty Images “I want to remember Edwin for his smile, his love for life, his trust in fellow human beings,” said Ng. “I want to count my blessings for getting to know him, for working together to restructure the Automobile Association of Singapore in the 1990s, for supporting our women’s table tennis to win Olympic silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and for building the first public golf course for the enjoyment of tens of thousands of people.” SNOC Chairman Tan Chuan-jin praised Lee as “an indispensable part of our team.” “Not only was he our treasurer, he was also our trusted person to solve tricky and difficult problems,” Tan said. “He had been involved in sports for quite some time and contributed richly to it. “While he was no-nonsense and outspoken, Edwin had a great sense of humor and definitely a heart of gold. “He was kind and generous to the people around him and cared deeply about our athletes and sport in Singapore. “We will miss him very much.”







