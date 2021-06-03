Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy describes the difference between a Drew Lock & Teddy Bridgewater Pass





With the Denver Broncos holding a high-profile quarterback league, every word, highlight, and bite of a report is magnified 10-fold. Denver is a Broncos city and nothing moves the pot like a quarterback controversy. The incumbent – Drew Lock – crosses QB swords with the veteran transplant – Teddy Bridgewater – to determine who starts below center and leads the Broncos into the 2021 season. With the Broncos kicking off another week of OTAs this week, the UCHealth Training Center is buzzing with activity. On Tuesday, sophomore-wide Jerry Jeudy took to the virtual podium and when asked if catching passes from two different QBs could benefit his aspiration to improve his hands, the former first-rounder released a comment that some interpret the Freudian variant. "It's more or less because both guys have a different kind of spiral and air on the ball," Jeudy said. "Drew has more of a hard [spiral] and Teddy is more of a floater. You just have to adapt to the way they throw the ball. You have to focus on each person and catch the ball as it comes out of their hands." What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss any news and analysis! Take a moment and Sign up for our FREE newsletter and get the latest Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! The strength of Lock's arm surpassing Bridgewater's should come as no surprise, but it's interesting to hear Jeudy articulate the difference between each QB's passes that way. Looking at Lock's list of attributes, his arm strength quickly rises to the top. Meanwhile, Bridgewater is never known for having a whip on his right shoulder. Instead, "Teddy Two-Gloves" wins with that football brain, touch, accuracy and anticipation. The contrast between the two signal callers of the Broncos is stark. But that makes the competition all the more intriguing and could lead to a clearer distinction of the winner when one of them starts to separate. Because of the incessant criticism Lock has received since his up-and-down sophomore year, any mistake or imperfect repetition he makes during training becomes greater than the 10x listed above. What hasn't been reported as consistently is Bridgewater's less-than-ideal snaps. All in all, both QBs acquitted themselves well in the competition. KOA Radios Benjamin Allbright provided some much-needed context for clarity. The Broncos have yet to hold 11-on-11 drills and will only hold mandatory mini-camp stars. For now, media and fans will have to settle for 7-on-7 team drills to get a sense of how the QB competition is shaping up. But for what it's worth, Jeudy likes what he's seen from Bridgewater so far. "I feel like he's a great quarterback," Jeudy said of Bridgewater. "He knows how to anticipate. I feel he can anticipate where players will be. I think it's good that he does that."







