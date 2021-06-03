Sports
Ollie Robinson’s Offensive Tweets Prove English Cricket Still Has Much to Learn | Cricket
Tit blew over Lords mid-afternoon, when Ollie Robinson was deep in his second spell. He had bowled well, winning his first Test wicket that morning when he let Tom Latham play on, and working on his second, the great Ross Taylor, who he quickly turned down the leg for the wicket. It all seemed so sweet, but away from the center it started to get sour. Robinson couldn’t have known it at the time, but about the same time, screen grabs started circulating on social media depicting a series of abusive jokes Robinson tweeted between 2012 and 2014, some racist, some sexist, all unbearable.
Soon the conversation turned not to how well Robinson was bowling now, but to the idiotic comments he made nine years ago when he was in his late teens. Watching him play for the rest of the day, it was possible to feel sympathy and contempt for him at the same time. The comments were grotesque, but as the fallout overshadowed the best day of his young career, he paid a price for making them. He apologized profusely after being punched, saying he was ashamed and ashamed of the comments, that he regretted making them, but that I am neither racist nor sexist.
It’s not just about the tweets, of course. Just a few hours earlier, Robinson and the rest of the England team had gathered at the border in front of the pavilion at the start of the game. They were dressed in black T-shirts with Cricket is a Game for Everyone on the front and one of seven different slogans on the back: We Stand Together Against Racism, Religious Intolerance, Sexism, Transphobia, Homophobia, Ableism, Ageism. It was thrown as a moment of unity and came across as a response to criticism they were facing for the speed they had decided not to get back on their knees after their Test series against the West Indies came to an end last year.
We know that the beginning of last summer has brought to light some ugly truths in society and in our sport, Joe Root said this week, explaining the rationale behind them. Now, early this summer, a young sports media student on social media had dug up a few more by digging into Robinson’s Twitter feed. His tweets contain jokes about Muslims (one with the hashtag #racist attached). At the time he sent them, he was in the books in Yorkshire, playing alongside Azeem Rafiq, who has repeatedly spoken out about the racism he has experienced at the club. We are still awaiting the findings of the independent inquiry into what happened. Rafiq has said he has already lost faith in the process.
Robinson has spoken of how immature he was at the time and said again in his apology that I have matured as a person since that time.
Yorkshire sacked him in the summer of 2014 for his unprofessional attitude. We played a game of seconds in Liverpool, Robinson said in a recent interview with the BBC.
I immediately got in the car to go to Kent, a five or six hour drive. I stayed there overnight, saw my friends the next day and left Kent at 1am to train at 9am. It was an unsustainable lifestyle that I tried to live. At first they just thought I was a really bad timekeeper, but along the way they realized what I was doing. It sounds like he was a kid who still had a lot to do. That doesn’t excuse what he wrote, but hopefully it helps explain it.
It comes the day after Robinson’s rival for the last fast bowling spot on the team this week, Craig Overton, spoke out about charges that he racially abused Ashar Zaidi in a 2015 match between Somerset and Sussex. The referee in that match, Alex Wharf , reported that Overton Zaidi had told her to go back to your own country. The batter at the non-striker end, Michael Yardy, also heard the comment. Overton was suspended for two games for using obscene, abusive or abusive language, but denied making the comment. And in an interview with Taha Hashim on wisden.com this week, he said again: I don’t believe I said it.
I don’t believe I’m that kind of character. We’ve had Azhar Ali in our locker room and I’m the first one to go and talk to him in the locker room and have a chat with him. I’m not that kind of person, Overton said. We have conversations about racism every year and I make sure I learn as much as I can because we can all learn more about what happened in the past and what we can do in the future. Judging him by his words in that interview alone, it sounds like he still has something to learn.
Given that the culture of the game in this country is one where two of our brightest young players have placed themselves in these positions, maybe the rest of us do too.
