Play Football Like a Girl clinic aims to increase gender diversity in football







By Kevin Perrinton Turner, Contributing Writer WESTBOROUGH A handful of young local girls came to Westborough High School on May 16 for the Play Football Like a Girl Clinic held by the Westborough Youth Football. It was all an attempt to welcome more female athletes to the sport of football with a one day clinic consisting of exercises. The event was a great success, according to youth coach and organizer Joe Montiverdi. The girls had a great time and left excited about football. ” He added: Our coaches did a great job and the parents were very enthusiastic and supportive. Coach Abby [Thompson] and Coach Leila [DiTullio] are naturals with the girls. Both Thompson and DiTullio are no strangers to football at a young age. Thompson played for Westborough Youth Football before entering high school in her first and second years. DiTullio played for Westborough Youth Football. Led by Thompson and DiTullio, participants watched each exercise work on physical literacy and coordination. They used the speed ladder, did warm up exercises, flag pulling for flag football and handoffs. The goal was to make sure everyone knows that football is a mixed sport and to help our female athletes feel welcome on the football field, Montiverdi said. Our organization seeks to build a safe, competitive and inclusive program that teaches our young athletes the game we love. He continued, I hope these girls felt comfortable and confident enough to feel welcome on the football field. If we help them succeed elsewhere, that’s an added bonus. As Thompson and DiTullio are familiar with football, Montiverdi is also mostly known for youth sports. With his own children playing multiple sports in Westborough, he can coach and organize events, bringing children of different genders together for co-ed athletic opportunities. I just try to get out and be as active as possible with the kids, Montiverdi said. Back at Westborough Youth Football, parents, players and coaches are optimistic after the clinic over the past few months. The response from the event was so quick and positive that they reconvened a week later for another clinic. The response to the Play Football Like a Girl event has been so overwhelming, Montiverdi said. Information about more programs can be found at WYFCrangers.com and by following the Westborough Youth Football & Cheering Facebook page.

