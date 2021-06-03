Sports
Iowa Girls State Tennis: Cedar Rapids Washington Pair Dominate on Day 1
IOWA CITY Kathryn Zylstra and Katelynn Kock had the luxury of seeing a lot of action during the first day of the girls’ state tennis tournament.
The young Cedar Rapids Washington duo had plenty of time to watch other games at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center because of their Wednesday dominance.
Zylstra, a sophomore, and Kock, a freshman, had the number 4 seed in and some thought they could be potential upset victims because of their youth. All they did was steam some Des Moines area opponents to earn a spot in Thursday’s semifinals.
In the opening round, they defeated West Des Moines Valley’s Isabella Dobrinov and Nithya Myneni 6-2, 6-3, followed by a 6-1, 6-0 win over Johnston’s Allie Christensen and Dasha Svitashev.
“Honestly, I wasn’t that surprised,” said Washington Coach Brandon Hornbeck. “In my opinion they are among the best in the state when they are at the top of their game. They had a good day today and the results were what we expected.”
Kock agreed with her coach’s sentiments, but was quick to point out that the semi-final match against the best-seeded team of West Des Moines Dowling’s Ava Petersen and Mackenzie Klein will be completely different.
“I thought we played great today,” she said. “I think tomorrow we definitely have to play at the top if we want to get to the final.
Zylstra, whose older brother, Grayson, finished fourth in the boys’ singles class 2A tournament last week, said there is a bit of sibling rivalry going on.
“I have to do a little better than him,” she said with a smile. “I definitely have to put him to the test this week.”
Iowa City West’s top team, Caroline and Julianna Mascardo, placed third, were equally impressive in securing a spot in the other semifinal against Cedar Falls’ Mira Keeran and Maya Maliavarapu. They defeated Washington’s other doubles team of Josie Norris and Mya Messenger, 6-0, 6-0, in the opening round and followed that up with a 6-1, 6-2 quarterfinal win over Urbandale’s Katy Carver and Lily Dykstra.
In singles, Ella De Young of Iowa City West is still alive in the consolation round. After an easy first-round win, she dropped a three-set match against Abbie Peterson in the quarterfinals. She then won in the consolation round and will play in the consolation semi-final on Thursday.
Three other Gazette-area players, Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Ayva Bohr, Iowa City High’s Sarah Dockery-Jackson, and Iowa City Liberty’s Ella Gilbert all lost in the first round and were eventually eliminated in the consolation rounds.
In the 1A tournament at Byrnes Park in Waterloo things couldn’t have gone better for Cedar Rapids Xavier. Senior Miyako Coffey, the No. 2 seed, rolled through her first two singles matches and will face Boone’s Kinsie Zinnel in the semifinals on Thursday.
The Saints placed two teams in the doubles semifinals. Number 2 seeded Courtney Carstensen and Ally Burger dropped just one game in two games to make the final four. Teammates Avery Link and Ella Tallett were the only unseeded tandems to make it to the semi-finals. They knocked out No.4 Mara Holland and Decorah’s Annalize Skrade on the opening round, then swept past Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Landry Miller and Allison Narmi in the quarters.
Saints Coach Matt Foxhoven was understandably pleased with the results.
“Miyako did a good job checking the games from point to point,” he said. “Courtney and Ally did a great job putting their opponents on the defensive early and taking advantage of balls at the net.
“Ella and Avery had two very tough games but they did a great job keeping their cool and playing their game. All the girls are ready to play today.”
Three doubles teams in the Gazette area are still alive in the consolation round. Holland and Skrade came back with two wins and will face their Viking teammates, Morgan Brauer and Cady Peterson, in Thursday’s consolation semi-final. Brauer and Peterson also lost in the first round and then fought back to win their next two matches.
Union’s sister duo Belle and Alexa Weber won their first round match, lost in the quarterfinals and then won to earn a place in the other consolation semifinals.
All play begins Thursday with consolation at 9:30 a.m. and semifinals at 10 a.m., followed by the four seeding matches.
