It wasn’t pretty, but Yankees beat Rays again | Quick response

Against the Tampa Bay Rays, take your wins any way you can with no complaints.

The Yankees blew chance after chance to blow the game open? Two more baserunning errors? Two errors led to two unearned runs? Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman enters a one-run game in the ninth and walks the first two batters?

That’s all water under a bridge as the Yankees did just enough to win 4-3 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers

The Yanks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Gio Urshela homered with a man on, building the lead to 4-1 and then holding onto precious lives to make it two wins in a row after losing of Monday’s series opener. .

Too many mistakes that we luckily managed to overcome, said manager Aaron Boone.

Chapman saved the game for the Yankees by retiring after walking for the tying and lead runs on base, the first two with strikeouts before Austin Meadows made the game-ending comebacker.

He was able to correct himself a bit on the mound just from a delivery standpoint, Boone said of Chapman. It probably got a little out of hand.

Clint Frazier went big again. The night after his two-run, walk-off homer in the 11th, Frazier hit a two-run single in the fourth that contributed to a 2-1 tie.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (3-1), who quietly has a pretty good first half, had another great outing, holding the Rays to three runs, one of which earned more than 6 1/3 innings. Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green protected the lead through eighth, then Chapman made a shaky but scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Errors by second baseman Rougned Odur and Montgomery led to unearned runs for Tampa Bay in the fifth and seventh inning to make it a 4-3 game.

The last baserunning blunders came in the bottom of the seventh. Leading 4-3, the Yankees had two and no one out when Urshela hit a leadoff double and Gleyber Torres walked. But Urshela was shot at third base when he tried to advance on a ball that shot a few yards from Rays-catcher Francisco Mejia for the first out, and after a flyout by Odor, Torres was thrown out at first base by reliever Jeffrey Springs .

When it’s back to back like that and of course what we’ve been through this year, it’s not looking good and we need to get better at that, Boone said. Fortunately, it didn’t cost us a game, but those are things that can be done in the long run.

REMARKABLE

— Aaron Judge made his second career start in midfield, catching a routine flyball before turning to the right in the seventh during an outfield repositioning that saw Brett Gardner exchange for Miguel Andujar.

— Reliever Zack Britton had a tough second rehab outing for Double-A Somerset. In the first inning, the lefty threw two Reading Fightin Phils in a row, then walked, a wild pitch and a two-run homerun to Nick Matera, a native of Roxbury, NJ and Rutgers alum. Britton threw 28 pitches, 15 for strikes. In his first appearance, he gave up one basehit last Sunday while working on a scoreless inning. Hes scheduled to bowl again for Somerset on Saturday.

— DJ LeMahieus’ average dropped to .255 after going 0-for-4 with a walk. This is the lowest since 2013 this late in a season, his first full season in the majors.

— Urshelas’ baserunning error gave the Yanks 28 outs on base this season, the most in the majors. The league average is 15. (Note: Torres pick-off does not count in this stat.)

LOOKING FORWARD

Thursday: Rays at Yankees, 1:05 PM, YES & MLB Network. TBA vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78).

Friday: Red Sox at Yankees, 7:05 p.m., YES & MLB Network. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01) vs. TBA.

Saturday: Red Sox at Yankees, 7:15 p.m., FOX. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64) vs. RHP James Taillon (1-4, 5.10).

Sunday: Red Sox at Yankees, 7:08 p.m., ESPN. RHP Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.75) vs. RHP Domingo German (4-3, 3.27).

To receive Yankees texts: Cut through the social media and text clutter with beat writers and columnists. And get the latest news, exclusive insights and analysis every day. Sign up now.

Our journalism needs your support. Subscribe today to NJ.com.

Randy Miller can be reached at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RandyJMiller. Find NJ.com is Facebook. Tell us your coronavirus story or send us a tip here.