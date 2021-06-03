Larry Coker Named to College Football Hall of Fame Vote

Larry Coker

Former head football coach of UTSAis one of seven coaches named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame vote, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Coker joins Larry Blakeney (Troy), Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina), Pete Cawthon (Austin College, Texas Tech), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis), Gary Pinkel (Toledo, Missouri), and Darryl Rogers (Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State, Arizona State) as Football Bowl Subdivision coaches on the ballot, which also includes 78 FBS players, as well as 99 players and 33 coaches from the division ranks.

The vote has been emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, who will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by Ohio State NFF board member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, former athletic director and NFF board member Jack Lengyel, include an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.

Coker was hired on March 6, 2009 to start the UTSA football program from scratch, turning the Roadrunners into one of the most successful startup programs of modern times. After a 2010 practice season, UTSA made national headlines, beginning with its inaugural game when an NCAA starter program-record 56,743 fans poured into the Alamodome on September 3, 2011 to watch the Roadrunners hit Northeastern State Coker’s alma mater a 31-3 handed over. defeat. UTSA averaged 35,521 fans for six home games during a 4-6 debut season with a team made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores.

Led by Coker, the Roadrunners doubled their win tally in year two, set an 8-4 overall record and finished fourth behind three eligible teams in the Western Athletic Conference with a 3-3 point in 2012. his first year of reclassification to FBS and ineligible to play in a bowl game, the WAC led in average homecoming (29,226) that fall.

Coker’s UTSA squad impressed in its debut season as a Conference USA member in 2013. The Roadrunners took five consecutive wins to end the campaign and finish with a 7-5 overall record against a seven-bowl team schedule. UTSA battled for the C-USA West Division crown going into the final week of the season, finishing second with a 6-2 league ledger. The fledgling program also continued to rack up impressive attendances with an average of 29,214 fans in six home games, which were second in C-USA.

Coker led the Roadrunners to several more significant victories in his last two seasons at the helm, including a 27-7 loss to Houston in the 2014 nationally televised season opener in the first game played at Cougars’ TDECU Stadium. The Okemah, Okla. native, coached UTSA’s first All-American and NFL draft pick in tight end David Morgan II, the program’s first NFL first-round roster and three-time all-conference performer Marcus Davenport, Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist and three-time time all-league safety Triston Wade and several future NFL players including Ashaad Mabry, Jason Neill, Bennett Okotcha, Brian Price, Kevin Strong Jr., Dalton Sturm and Jarveon Williams during his time in San Antonio.

The head coach of Miami (Fla.) from 2001 to 2006, Coker posted a 60-15 record (.800) in six seasons, including wins in his first 24 games (the first coach since Walter Camp in 1888-89 to do so) in Coral Gables. He led the Hurricanes to the 2001 National Championship in his first season, becoming only the second coach in NCAA history to do so and the first in 53 years.

Coker was a two-time National Coach of the Year (2001-02), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Region Coach of the Year (2001, ’05) and Big East Coach of the Year (2001-02). He led the Hurricanes to a pair of Bowl Championship Series (BCS) title game appearances, three BCS bowl games, a total of six bowl games overall, and three consecutive 2001-03 Big East Conference Championships during his tenure.

Coker finished his head coach career with a record 86-47 (.647) and coached more than 25 All-Americans, nearly 100 selections for all first-team conferences, and more than 90 academic winners from all conferences. He was inducted into both the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class announcement will be made in early 2022, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inaugurated at the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 6, 2022 and permanently immortalized in the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute presented by Fidelity Investments during the 2022 season.

-UTSA-