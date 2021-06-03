Hockey World Championships: Quarterfinals Set





After 12 days of truly exciting international hockey, the quarter-finals of the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championships have been set. The tournament featured some quintessentially underdog nations making exciting runs, either in the playoffs or just missed out. Among these teams were Kazakhstan and Latvia in Group B, who missed just next to 10 and 9 points respectively, while Denmark finished just a few points behind in Group A. The only real unexpected result in terms of missing the playoff round was Sweden in Group A, as they failed to recover from some early tournament losses, finishing in fourth place two points behind the Czechs. Canada just managed to get in thanks to racking up 10 points over their last four games, although they had to wait for the outcome of the Germany-Latvia match to make sure they made it after a shootout loss to Finland earlier on the day. Here’s a full rundown from Gord Miller on what needed to be done for Canada to make it to the playoffs after a 0-3 start. What had to happen after Canada started 0-3 to win the #IIHFWorlds QFs:

CAN reg wins vs NOR

CAN reg wins vs KAZ

FIN reg victory vs GER

CAN reg win vs ITA

FIN wins vs LAT

USA reg victory vs GER

NOR reg victory vs KAZ

CAN 1 pt vs FIN

GER/LAT end in reg Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) June 2, 2021 It’s safe to say the hockey gods smiled at Team Canada. Peter Cehlarik from Slovakia and Connor Brown from Canada finished on an equal footing for the tournament lead by scoring the round robin with both ten points. It is worth noting that Andrew Mangiapane finished 7th in tournament scoring with eight points, but in just four games. These are the scores from day 12 of the tournament: Switzerland 6, Great Britain 3

Finland 3, Canada 2 (SO)

Czech Republic 7, Slovakia 3

United States 4, Italy 2

Russia 6, Belarus 0

Germany 2, Latvia 1 You can view the full tournament standings here. Quarterfinal Matchups 1A) Russia vs 4B) Canada 1B) Finland vs 4A) Czech Republic 2B) United States vs 3A) Slovakia 2A) Switzerland vs 3B) Germany Canada will have their hands full with a Russian team that dominated the preliminary round, 5-1-0-1. All four quarter-final matchups offer plenty of intrigue and should all be worth checking out for those interested. All games go on Thursday, June 3, with Switzerland-Germany and US-Slovakia at 7:15 AM MT followed by Russia-Canada and Finland-Czech Republic at 11:15 AM. The semi-finals are on Saturday and the medal matches on Sunday.







