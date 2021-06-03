Connect with us

Sports

Nigeria: ITTF confirms Aruna’s qualification for Tokyo 2020

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By


Aruna will make his third Olympics in Tokyo

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday, June 1, confirmed the qualification of Nigerian Quadri Aruna for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

This was stated in a letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), signed by ITTF Competition Director Gabor Felegyi.

It stressed that Aruna, the first African in Olympic history to make it to the singles quarterfinals, is expected to compete in men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics alongside 85 others around the world. Play next month.

“It is with great pleasure that I recommend Quadri Aruna’s qualification to participate in the men’s singles table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, based on the world ranking assignment according to the ITTF Olympic Qualifying Ranking of June 2021”, said Mr. Felegyi. stated.

However, he stated that NOC is expected to confirm Aruna’s participation on or before June 16. With this development, Aruna will make his third appearance at the Olympics, after appearing in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and will join his compatriots. – Olajide Omotayo, Olufunke Oshonaike and Edem Offiong take part in the singles event in Tokyo.

Aruna stunned the world at the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil, becoming the first African to reach the quarter-finals with his performance after knocking out some of the world’s best players, including former world number one, Timo Boll of Germany.