Nigeria: ITTF confirms Aruna’s qualification for Tokyo 2020





Aruna will make his third Olympics in Tokyo The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday, June 1, confirmed the qualification of Nigerian Quadri Aruna for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. This was stated in a letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), signed by ITTF Competition Director Gabor Felegyi. It stressed that Aruna, the first African in Olympic history to make it to the singles quarterfinals, is expected to compete in men’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics alongside 85 others around the world. Play next month. “It is with great pleasure that I recommend Quadri Aruna’s qualification to participate in the men’s singles table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, based on the world ranking assignment according to the ITTF Olympic Qualifying Ranking of June 2021”, said Mr. Felegyi. stated. However, he stated that NOC is expected to confirm Aruna’s participation on or before June 16. With this development, Aruna will make his third appearance at the Olympics, after appearing in London 2012 and Rio 2016, and will join his compatriots. – Olajide Omotayo, Olufunke Oshonaike and Edem Offiong take part in the singles event in Tokyo. Aruna stunned the world at the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil, becoming the first African to reach the quarter-finals with his performance after knocking out some of the world’s best players, including former world number one, Timo Boll of Germany. Sign up for the AllAfrica newsletters for free Get the latest African news straight to your inbox Good luck!

Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. Follow the instructions in the email we just sent you to complete the process. Wrong!

There was a problem processing your submission. Try again later. However, he lost to the eventual winner, Ma Long of China, in the quarterfinals. An excited chairman of NTTF’s Caretaker Committee, Ishaku Tikon, said he was right with the confirmation from ITTF, as Aruna’s exploits over the past two years were enough to secure a place for him in Tokyo. “When Aruna was injured in the African Qualifiers in Tunis last year, I told the world that he will make it to Tokyo as he is in the top 10 of the Olympic rankings. Despite the setback in Tunisia, Aruna did not give up in his performance and for me I am so excited as a Nigerian because his qualification will certainly motivate others to look up to him and strive for the best in Tokyo,” said Tikon. 64 players have already been confirmed for men’s singles so far, with the remaining six slots expected to be allocated as wild cards.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos