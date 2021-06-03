Sports
Marlins vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – June 2, 2021
BUFFALO, NY — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on the sacrifice fly by Joe Panik, then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the slipping Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
If you want to be a winning team, everyone has to contribute, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. (Panik) came through with the big blow, the big sack fly. It was amazing.
Bo Bichette tied the score with a two-run triple and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homeruns to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season at their temporary home in Buffalo.
It felt good, Bichette said. It was a heavy throw and I was able to put the barrel on it.
Panik hit a drive with one out in a continuing rain against reliever Yimi Garca (3-4) and reached base safely when centerfielder Starling Marte dropped the ball for an error.
With the Blue Jays trailing 5-3, Reese McGuire and Marcus Semien led off the ninth with singles and Bichette both drove in with a triple to rightfield. Guerrero and Teoscar Hernndez were walked intentionally to load the bases before Grichuk grounded into a force play to set the stage for Panik.
My command with my fastball was not working properly, Garca said. It led to things not going the way I wanted them to.
Bichette’s triple down the rightfield line followed a pair of foul balls to the right.
I could see he was lagging behind, Montoyo said. That’s when he’s really good. His two-strike approach is excellent. It was beautiful.
Anthony Castro (1-1) threw a hitless ninth.
Corey Dickerson, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jess Aguilar and Marte homered for Miami, which has lost five in a row. Marlins-starter Pablo Lpez tied his career with nine strikeouts in four innings.
It’s one of those situations where you get the lead, you get to your right guys in the bullpen and you feel pretty good about it,” said Miami manager Don Mattingly. “We were in the lead at the end of the game and that’s really where you want to be able to hand the ball to your bullpen.
Toronto rookie Alek Manoah, a native of Homestead, Florida, ran into problems against his home team and gave up three homeruns in the first three innings and left with the bases loaded in the fourth.
Manoah threw six shutout-innings last Thursday in his Major League-debut at Yankee Stadium. Against the Marlins, the 23-year old righthander gave up four hits and three walks, while striking out five batters.
I didn’t execute the off-speed pitches the way I needed to,” said Manoah. Even when I have a good outing, it’s a learning experience. They put some balls in the air today. That’s baseball.
Lpez, who also struckout nine batters on April 18 against San Francisco, at one point fanned seven out of eight batters, with Grichuk’s second homer of the evening interrupting the impressive series.
Dickerson opened the score with a one-out solo shot in the second inning, his second of the season. Chisholm struck with a two-run drive in the third, his sixth, to put Miami 3-1, before Aguilar later went deep for his 10th of the year.
After Manoah walked two batters and hit another batter with a pitch with one out in the fourth, he was replaced by Joel Payamps, who fanned Chisholm and Marte grounded out.
Grichuk hit his 11th homerun in the fourth inning against Lpez to make it 4-2. It was Grichuk’s 10th multi-home game of his career.
Marte hit his third homer in the seventh to give Miami its first game with four home runs since the September 18, 2020 final, a doubleheader against Washington.
American League batter Guerrero tripled in his first at bat, but went 1 for 4 to lower his average to .335. In the seventh inning, leading two and Toronto trailing 5-2, he lined out to right field, but it was caught by Adam Duvall. Herndez then reached on an error by Chisholm at shortstop, enabling Semien to score from second place.
The Blue Jays will not be able to play in Toronto for the second consecutive season due to health restrictions in Canada due to COVID-19.
SEMI HONORED
Semien was named AL Player of the Month after hitting .368 with eight homeruns and 22 RBI. His OPS of 1,130 was the fourth-highest in the league and he led the majors in hits (42), extra-base hits (21) and total bases (80).
Semien became the first Blue Jays player to win a Player of the Month award since Edwin Encarnacion in August 2015.
TRAINERS ROOM
Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (right biceps), who qualifies to be off the injured list on Thursday, will be activated at some point during the upcoming weekend series in Pittsburgh. There is a plan, but we are not going to give up yet,” Mattingly said.
Blue Jays: RHP AJ Cole (neck tightness) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30, and replaced on the roster by RHP Jeremy Beasley.
NEXT ONE
The Marlins travel to Pittsburgh for a four-game run against the Pirates. The starter for Thursday’s opener had not yet been announced.
Toronto has an off-day before hosting Houston in a three-game weekend series. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.62 ERA) starts in the opener on Friday.
——
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]