Marlins vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – June 2, 2021

BUFFALO, NY — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on the sacrifice fly by Joe Panik, then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the slipping Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

If you want to be a winning team, everyone has to contribute, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. (Panik) came through with the big blow, the big sack fly. It was amazing.

Bo Bichette tied the score with a two-run triple and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homeruns to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season at their temporary home in Buffalo.

It felt good, Bichette said. It was a heavy throw and I was able to put the barrel on it.

Panik hit a drive with one out in a continuing rain against reliever Yimi Garca (3-4) and reached base safely when centerfielder Starling Marte dropped the ball for an error.

With the Blue Jays trailing 5-3, Reese McGuire and Marcus Semien led off the ninth with singles and Bichette both drove in with a triple to rightfield. Guerrero and Teoscar Hernndez were walked intentionally to load the bases before Grichuk grounded into a force play to set the stage for Panik.

My command with my fastball was not working properly, Garca said. It led to things not going the way I wanted them to.

Bichette’s triple down the rightfield line followed a pair of foul balls to the right.

I could see he was lagging behind, Montoyo said. That’s when he’s really good. His two-strike approach is excellent. It was beautiful.

Anthony Castro (1-1) threw a hitless ninth.

Corey Dickerson, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jess Aguilar and Marte homered for Miami, which has lost five in a row. Marlins-starter Pablo Lpez tied his career with nine strikeouts in four innings.

It’s one of those situations where you get the lead, you get to your right guys in the bullpen and you feel pretty good about it,” said Miami manager Don Mattingly. “We were in the lead at the end of the game and that’s really where you want to be able to hand the ball to your bullpen.

Toronto rookie Alek Manoah, a native of Homestead, Florida, ran into problems against his home team and gave up three homeruns in the first three innings and left with the bases loaded in the fourth.

Manoah threw six shutout-innings last Thursday in his Major League-debut at Yankee Stadium. Against the Marlins, the 23-year old righthander gave up four hits and three walks, while striking out five batters.

I didn’t execute the off-speed pitches the way I needed to,” said Manoah. Even when I have a good outing, it’s a learning experience. They put some balls in the air today. That’s baseball.

Lpez, who also struckout nine batters on April 18 against San Francisco, at one point fanned seven out of eight batters, with Grichuk’s second homer of the evening interrupting the impressive series.

Dickerson opened the score with a one-out solo shot in the second inning, his second of the season. Chisholm struck with a two-run drive in the third, his sixth, to put Miami 3-1, before Aguilar later went deep for his 10th of the year.

After Manoah walked two batters and hit another batter with a pitch with one out in the fourth, he was replaced by Joel Payamps, who fanned Chisholm and Marte grounded out.

Grichuk hit his 11th homerun in the fourth inning against Lpez to make it 4-2. It was Grichuk’s 10th multi-home game of his career.

Marte hit his third homer in the seventh to give Miami its first game with four home runs since the September 18, 2020 final, a doubleheader against Washington.

American League batter Guerrero tripled in his first at bat, but went 1 for 4 to lower his average to .335. In the seventh inning, leading two and Toronto trailing 5-2, he lined out to right field, but it was caught by Adam Duvall. Herndez then reached on an error by Chisholm at shortstop, enabling Semien to score from second place.

The Blue Jays will not be able to play in Toronto for the second consecutive season due to health restrictions in Canada due to COVID-19.

SEMI HONORED

Semien was named AL Player of the Month after hitting .368 with eight homeruns and 22 RBI. His OPS of 1,130 was the fourth-highest in the league and he led the majors in hits (42), extra-base hits (21) and total bases (80).

Semien became the first Blue Jays player to win a Player of the Month award since Edwin Encarnacion in August 2015.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (right biceps), who qualifies to be off the injured list on Thursday, will be activated at some point during the upcoming weekend series in Pittsburgh. There is a plan, but we are not going to give up yet,” Mattingly said.

Blue Jays: RHP AJ Cole (neck tightness) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30, and replaced on the roster by RHP Jeremy Beasley.

NEXT ONE

The Marlins travel to Pittsburgh for a four-game run against the Pirates. The starter for Thursday’s opener had not yet been announced.

Toronto has an off-day before hosting Houston in a three-game weekend series. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.62 ERA) starts in the opener on Friday.

