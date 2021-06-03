Girls Tennis Dover High School Beats Derryfield to Advance to NHIAA Division I Championship Game

DOVER For the first time this season, Emilia Ross was the first off the track in singles. That rare event turned out to be a good sign.

With the junior clearing her opponent in less than 30 minutes, the quick work seemed to inspire the girls’ tennis team at Dover High School, who won all six singles matches on Wednesday en route to an 8-1 win over Derryfield in the semi-finals. final of the Division I tournament.

When you see a teammate coming and they definitely won with ease, then every win takes a little more pressure off everyone’s shoulders when they come off the field, said co-coach Sue Vitko. They started out too exciting and then you could see everyone playing a little lighter.

The undefeated Green Wave (18-0) advanced to a state final for the first time since 1988 and second overall in the overall standings and will receive Bedford’s perpetual power for the championship at 4 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs, who have captured four of the last five Division I titles, remained undefeated by beating Hanover in the other semi-final.

I was deeply impressed by their determination from the start, Vitko said of her squad. (Ross) really set the tone for the game and I feel like everyone kind of nurtured that confidence a bit.

Ross defeated Derryfields Skylar Cohen, 8-1 at number 5 singles.

I won the first game and that just got me going, Ross said. Then I drove it.

She moved her opponent very well, said Dover co-coach Dan Casey. She controlled the ball well. She put the ball in places where it was really difficult (to return). They played there during the heat of the day, so any time you can move someone around that much it definitely works in your favor.

Freshman Tory Vitko was last on the field in singles and needed a late comeback to beat Paige Grondin at No. 3 and avenge her only loss this season, 8-6.

She’s a grinder, Casey said of Tory Vitko. She doesn’t concede points. There were shots the other girl hit that would probably be winners against other kids and Tory got it back. I think when you play such a heavy hitter it gets frustrating and then she tries to hit even more. Tory outlived her a bit and I think it was kind of in her head.

Dovers Rachel Vitko, the only senior in the top six of Green Waves, defeated Julia Hardy, 8-4, at No. 1. Sophomore Taylor Wilson defeated Sophie Brown, 8-0, at No. 2, sophomore Joci Faasen retired Madison Molina, 8 -3, at No. 4, and freshman Kate Ross defeated Maya Marsden, 8-3, at No. 6.

Tory Vitko trailed 5-6 before winning the last three games of her match.

For her to grind that out after she played the whole game, to turn it around at the end and get into that girl’s head was huge, said Sue Vitko.

It was a really good game, said Tory Vitko. I knew I had to dial in.

The Green Wave defeated Derryfield 6-3 in the regular season.

“I think it was beneficial for us that we played them earlier,” Casey said. So they had some confidence going into the game and knew what to expect. We had to come forward and get the first lead in the games and I think one through six we got out pretty quickly.

We knew it was going to be a little close, said Emilia Ross, but I think we just came out with more energy and got it all done through singles.

Dover won two of the three doubles matches. The Vitko sisters won 8-1 at number 1 against Hardy and Grondin. Wilson and Riya Ramdev won 8-0 at number 3. Faasen and Emilia Ross dropped an 8-2 decision against Brown and Molina at number 2.

If you go to the finals, Bedford may have an edge in experience, but the Green Wave has come this far with four of their top six being freshman varsity players. Beating Exeter in the first round was a testing ground after splitting the six singles matches in an eventual 6-3 win.

Whatever happens, I think these girls really surprised a lot of people, said Sue Vitko. I am very happy for them.

Dovers’ only tennis title came in 1971 when Dan Caseys’ father, John, was the boys’ coach.

It’s very exciting for our team, said Emilia Ross. We just found out that the last time a tennis team from Dover won a championship was 50 years ago, so it would be really cool to get back on the ship. It was a really nice win, especially to have all our singles left and get that win.

The last time a girls team got this far, Sue Vitko was a player.

It feels really good, Tory Vitko said. It’s been a long time since we’ve been there. I’m really excited to play Bedford. That must be a good match.