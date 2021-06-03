Girls Tennis Dover High School Beats Derryfield to Advance to NHIAA Division I Championship Game

Connect with us

DOVER For the first time this season, Emilia Ross was the first off the track in singles. That rare event turned out to be a good sign.

With the junior clearing her opponent in less than 30 minutes, the quick work seemed to inspire the girls’ tennis team at Dover High School, who won all six singles matches on Wednesday en route to an 8-1 win over Derryfield in the semi-finals. final of the Division I tournament.

When you see a teammate coming and they definitely won with ease, then every win takes a little more pressure off everyone’s shoulders when they come off the field, said co-coach Sue Vitko. They started out too exciting and then you could see everyone playing a little lighter.

Rachel Vitko of Dover makes a beautiful return against Julia Hardy of Derryfield in their No. 1 singles match during the Division I semifinals at Dover High School on Wednesday.

The undefeated Green Wave (18-0) advanced to a state final for the first time since 1988 and second overall in the overall standings and will receive Bedford’s perpetual power for the championship at 4 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs, who have captured four of the last five Division I titles, remained undefeated by beating Hanover in the other semi-final.

I was deeply impressed by their determination from the start, Vitko said of her squad. (Ross) really set the tone for the game and I feel like everyone kind of nurtured that confidence a bit.

Ross defeated Derryfields Skylar Cohen, 8-1 at number 5 singles.

I won the first game and that just got me going, Ross said. Then I drove it.

Taylor Wilson of Dover makes a nice return in her number 2 singles match against Derryfield in Wednesday's Division I semifinals at Dover High School.

She moved her opponent very well, said Dover co-coach Dan Casey. She controlled the ball well. She put the ball in places where it was really difficult (to return). They played there during the heat of the day, so any time you can move someone around that much it definitely works in your favor.

Freshman Tory Vitko was last on the field in singles and needed a late comeback to beat Paige Grondin at No. 3 and avenge her only loss this season, 8-6.

