St. Marys Hockey Team honored at Awards Banquet – Lynn Journal





St. Marys High School celebrated a successful season at its awards banquet on Sunday in Spinellis, Lynnfield. Head coach Mark Lee, an inductee in the Mass. State Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame, commended the players for winning the Division 1 Catholic Central League Cup amid a challenging season and grueling Division 1 schedule played during the COVID-19 pandemic. Colby Magliozzi (Team MVP), Kyle LoNigro (Patrick Reddy Award for Leadership and Team Spirit) Max Giardina (Martha Ferrari Unsung Hero Award) were the recipients of the top individual awards. Junior varsity players Anthony Palmer, Jack Glowacz and Patrick Babineau were the recipients of the JV Coaches Awards. BANQUET NOTEBOOK Interestingly, JV coach Brendan Mageary, a former St. Marys luminary, hinted to the Lynn Journal that he might be moving after graduating from Salem State University. Those of us who had the honor of sitting at the Coaches Table enjoyed Brendan Mageary’s vast insight into the sport of ice hockey in general and his incredible knowledge about the National Hockey League. For example, Brendan knew all about the Seattle Kraken, an expansion team that will play in the NHL next season. Brendan is the son of former Lynn Police Michael Mageary and Lisa Mageary and the brother of Jennifer Mageary, herself an outstanding athlete during her career at Lynn English High School. Mark Lee thanked the St. Marys booster parents for their support throughout the season and putting together an outstanding banquet of gifts and plaques for all players. The special celebration cake was decorated with the St. Marys logo and CCL Champions. St. Marys Trustee Michael Reddy presented the Patrick Reddy Award, named in memory of his son, at the banquet. During his career at St. Marys, Patrick brought so much joy to his teammates and classmates with his great personality and outstanding leadership. St. Marys hockey fans will remember the incredible defensive play Patrick Reddy made in an MIAA playoff game and overtime classic against Gloucester in front of a packed crowd at the Chelmsford Forum. Patrick was a clutch player for Mark Lees Spartans throughout his exceptional career. Kirsten Ferrari, who helped St. Marys win a 2011 girls’ state basketball championship, presented the Martha Ferrari Award on behalf of the Ferrari family. Kirsten also had an outstanding basketball career at Wheaton College. Assistant coach Matt Smith delivered an inspiring speech kicking off Mark Lee’s storied coaching career. St. Marys head coach Mark Lee has been doing this for 35 years, Smith said. Think about how many children have gone through this program and the success with which he has brought this program from day 1 to where it is today. No one ever gives him the recognition he deserves, which I think he deserves, and the whole room thinks he deserves it. Let’s give Coach Lee a round of applause. JV Coaches Award recipient and goalkeeper Anthony Palmer is the son of Anthony Palmer Sr., the only player to have won the Item Football Player of the Year Award two years in a row. Antonius is the son of Aleksandra Servideo.

